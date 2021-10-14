IPL 2021: Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments Episode 7 [Watch]

The league stage of the 2021 IPL season culminated with a historic double-header in the UAE. For the first time ever in Indian Premier League’s history, two games started at the same time. The Mumbai Indians locked horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the DelhI Capitals faced the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same time.

Mumbai Indians failed to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs despite a great performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings finished as the top 4 teams. CSK qualified for the final by winning Qualifier 1, while RCB crashed out by losing the Eliminator against KKR.

There were some standout performances during the final week of the league stage as well as the first phase of the playoffs. In this article today, we will look at those three performances from players that gave full protection to their team just like HDFC Life.

3. Ishan Kishan’s whirlwind knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians backed Ishan Kishan despite his lackluster performances in IPL 2021’s initials, and it proved to be a fantastic investment as the southpaw played two excellent knocks in the final two league matches.

The 32-ball 84 against Sunrisers Hyderabad was more impactful because Kishan shattered Hyderabad’s confidence with that performance. He smashed 11 fours and four sixes in his knock.

HDFC Life Insurance’s Click2Protect Life offers comprehensive protection to its customers. Kishan’s knock was no less ‘comprehensive’ as the young southpaw played a match-winning knock for Mumbai Indians in a must-win situation as MI defeated SRH comfortably that night. Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim felt it was the best time for Kishan to return to form as the T20 World Cup 2021 is fast approaching.

2. Sunil Narine’s all-round brilliance against RCB

Caribbean all-rounder Sunil Narine brought his ‘A’ game to the table in the Eliminator match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and ensured that the Kolkata Knight Riders progressed to Qualifier 2.

Narine dismissed the quartet of Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers during the first innings. His spell of 4/21 helped the Kolkata Knight Riders restrict the Royal Challengers Bangalore to 138/7 in 20 overs.

HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Life helps protect a customer and his family against life’s adversities, and Sunil Narine did the same for KKR, helping his side keep away from the adversity of getting knocked out of IPL 2021. Narine adjusted his game as a batter and played an aggressive knock in tough conditions to guide KKR to a win. Batting at number five, Narine scored 26 runs off 15 deliveries, smacking three sixes. He hit the three maximums off the first three deliveries that he faced and changed the course of the match. Eventually, KKR won by four wickets.

1. KL Rahul’s destructive innings against Chennai Super Kings

The number one ‘HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo’ Moment of this week was KL Rahul’s magnificent inning against the Chennai Super Kings in Punjab Kings’ last league match. Rahul could not play his natural game in the initial matches because the other batters of the team were not in good form.

But Rahul played freely in the last game and ensured that the Punjab Kings end their campaign on a winning note. HDFC Life Sanchay Plus, is a savings insurance plan that helps you plan for your life’s milestones, and in the same way, KL Rahul’s performance highlighted why he has been one of the best signings made by Punjab Kings in their IPL history.

KL Rahul scored 98 runs off 42 deliveries, whacking seven fours and eight sixes to help Punjab defeat Chennai by six wickets. Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim opined that India is blessed to have a player like Rahul who can score runs in T20s as well as the longer formats.

