IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR: Can Dinesh Karthik regain his lost touch?

Free from the added responsibility of being KKR's captain, Dinesh Karthik will look to have a run-filled IPL 2021. The previous edition was woeful for the IPL veteran as he mustered only 169 runs from 14 games at a poor average of 14.08.

That said, Karthik's numbers over the last five IPL's have fluctuated significantly. However, last year's edition of the high-octane T20 tournament was an especially poor one for Dinesh Karthik, as he managed just one fifty.

The dip in form had a domino effect as KKR's fragile middle-order was exposed. Matters were made worse by West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell's poor run that saw KKR finish fifth in the league.

How will an in-form Dinesh Karthik help KKR in IPL 2021?

Dinesh Karthik's form will be crucial for KKR's middle-order stability

In one word, stability. Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell shuffled themselves around the batting order last year, hoping the move could spark a return to form of sorts. If Karthik gets a good string of scores at a set batting position, there will be a sense of stability in the middle-order.

Dinesh Karthik's ability to switch gears makes him a difficult batsman to dismiss once he gets his eye in. Over the years, he's successfully toggled between playing anchor and taking the opposition head on, depending on the game situation. But that was when he was in good nick, and an out-of-sorts Karthik suffered in IPL 2020.

His form also plays a role in how the lower order fares. Expecting Russell to go big from ball one is an unfair ask. Having someone of Karthik's caliber at the other end allows the explosive West Indian all-rounder to take some time and settle in.

Dinesh Karthik, the wicketkeeper, is still an astute tactician of the game. While Eoin Morgan will helm the side as skipper for the first full season, Karthik's input will be central to the team's bowling plans.

Advertisement

Karthik comes into this IPL with a bunch of records within his reach. For starters, he will become one of the few players alongside Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni to play over 200 IPL matches.

Currently at 3823 runs, he also stands a good chance of breaching the 4000-run mark and crossing former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir (4212 runs). Karthik has managed to hang on to a healthy strike rate of 129.63, while his average has been topsy-turvy of late and stands at 26.00 ahead of IPL 2021.

Morgan, speaking on the KKR site, was lavish in his praise of Dinesh Karthik and backed the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman to the hilt.

He offers a huge amount of support to me on the pitch and off the field as well. Very grateful that he is in good form and in our team," said Eoin Morgan.

“DK offers a lot with the bat and behind the stumps. He has been in fine form, and he is always one of those players who if you watch him train and particularly bat, he times the ball beautifully and hits the ball further than most of the guys,” signed off the KKR skipper.