IPL 2021, SRH vs MI: Top stats to know from Match 55 in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians (MI) were eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 despite their 42-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 55 in Abu Dhabi. But MI bowed out on a high. Batting first, they posted a humungous 235 for 9 in their 20 overs.

In an astonishing display of monster-hitting, MI opener Ishan Kishan clobbered 84 runs off only 32 balls, smashing 11 fours and four sixes in the process. Suryakumar Yadav then announced his return to form with a dazzling 40-ball 82. The MI batter slapped 13 fours and three sixes during his incredible knock.

Kishan and Yadav combined to score 166 runs off 72 balls while there were hardly any contributions from the other MI batters. In response, SRH managed 193 for 8 as stand-in skipper Manish Pandey scored an unbeaten 69 off 41. MI won the game by 42 runs.

IPL 2021, SRH vs MI: Mumbai dominate the numbers game

MI created quite a few records, courtesy of the Ishan-Yadav show on Friday. Here’s a lowdown of all the key stats from the game:

#1 MI register their highest IPL total

MI’s 235 for 9 against SRH on Friday is now their highest team total in the IPL. They had previously registered 223 for 6 versus Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Mumbai in IPL 2017, 219 for 6 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Delhi earlier this season and 218 for 7 verus Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in Delhi in IPL 2010.

#2 Fastest 50 by a MI batter in the IPL

Kishan’s blistering 16-ball fifty against SRH is now the fastest fifty by a MI player in the IPL. The left-hander went past the previous record of 17 balls jointly held by him (vs KKR in 2018), Kieron Pollard (vs KKR in 2016 and CSK in 2021) and Hardik Pandya (also against KKR in 2019).

#3 Joint-highest team score at the end of the 10th over in the IPL

MI’s score of 131 at the end of 10 overs is the joint-highest score at the halfway stage of an innings in the IPL. Punjab scored the same number of runs against SRH in Hyderabad during IPL 2014. The now-defunct Deccan Chargers reached 130 in 10 overs against MI in Mumbai back in 2008.

#4 Rare instance of a player reaching fifty inside four overs in the IPL

Kishan reached his fifty exactly at the end of the fourth over. Before him, Punjab skipper KL Rahul had achieved the feat twice. In fact, he raced to a half-century in 2.5 overs against Delhi in Mohali in 2018. This was the game in which he cracked the fastest IPL fifty (14 balls). Rahul also reached a half-century in four overs against CSK in Mohali during IPL 2019.

#5 Third on the list of players with most runs in the powerplay of an IPL game

Kishan was batting on 63 off 22 at the end of the powerplay overs. He is now third on the list of batters who have scored most runs after the first six overs in an innings in the IPL. Suresh Raina leads the list for hammering 87 for CSK against Punjab in Mumbai. It was the second qualifier of IPL 2014. Raina’s knock went in vain as Punjab won the game by 24 runs.

Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist smashed 74 in the powerplay for the Deccan Chargers against Delhi at Centurion during IPL 2009. David Warner was batting on 62 after six overs for SRH against KKR in Hyderabad during IPL 2017. He went on to blast 126 off 59 deliveries.

#6 Mohammad Nabi breaks record for most catches in an IPL match by a non-keeper

SRH all-rounder Mohammad Nabi took five catches during MI’s innings on Friday. With this, he became the first non-keeper to take five catches in an IPL match. Sachin Tendulkar, Warner, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja have all taken four catches each during an IPL match.

#7 Manish Pandey breaks captaincy record

On Friday, Manish Pandey led SRH in place of regular captain Kane Williamson, who had a niggle in his elbow. With it, Pandey became the player to have featured in most IPL games (153) before making his captaincy debut in the cash-rich T20 league.

He broke the record of MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who played 137 games before leading the Mumbai-based franchise. Ravichandran Ashwin (111), Sanju Samson (107) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (103) are the other names on the list.

Edited by Samya Majumdar