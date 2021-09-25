IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

After a star-studded match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021, Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the big battle between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings tonight (September 25). Both teams have struggled in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

While the Sunrisers Hyderabad are last in the standings with only a solitary win to their name, the Punjab Kings are one spot above them, having scored only six points from nine games. It is a do-or-die match for both franchises tonight.

SRH will look to draw inspiration from the fact that they beat PBKS in their previous meeting. PBKS lost all their wickets for 120 runs in their first IPL 2021 match against SRH. The Orange Army comfortably chased the 121-run target.

Looking at how the pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium played during the RCB vs CSK match last night, it should not be a surprise if the SRH vs PBKS battle is not a high-scoring one. Before the two teams lock horns in Sharjah, here are some important stats you need to know from previous T20s played here.

Today's IPL Pitch History: SRH vs PBKS

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20 matches played: 57

Matches won by teams batting first: 19

Matches won by teams batting second: 37

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Lowest team score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 158

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, RCB vs CSK match stats 2021

In the last IPL 2021 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, both CSK and RCB teams' openers had a fantastic opening partnership. RCB openers Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) were the two half-centurions of the contest.

A total of ten wickets fell in the game, with the pace bowlers accounting for eight of them. Medium pacers Harshal Patel (2/25) and Dwayne Bravo (3/24) were the pick of the bowlers for RCB and CSK, respectively.

