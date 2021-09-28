IPL 2021: Match 43 - RR vs RCB: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 43rd match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Wednesday, 29th September, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

This is a must-win game for RR as they come into it on the back of successive defeats to DC and SRH, respectively. Their batters have struggled to stay at the crease for extended periods and haven't provided enough support to Sanju Samson. Despite scores of 70* and 82 from their skipper in their last two games, RR lost comprehensively to both their opponents.

The form of their bowlers is also a concern. Chris Morris has been wayward with his line and length and needs to step up before it's too late. Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman are the only two bowlers who've bowled consistently, with the latter's contributions especially going unnoticed. RR will hope their overseas stars deliver in this crunch game and help them get back into the top half of the points table.

RCB, meanwhile, registered a morale-boosting 54-run victory over the Mumbai Indians after losing their first two matches in the UAE. Glenn Maxwell's all-round effort, Virat Kohli's half-century and a sensational hat-trick from Harshal Patel helped them consolidate their place in the top half of the table.

They were behind the game at one point in MI's chase, with Rohit Sharma threatening to take the game away from them. However, Yuzvendra Chahal's excellent spell and Glenn Maxwell's tight bowling combined pressurized the out-of-form MI middle-order. They eventually succumbed to scoreboard pressure and were bowled out for 111. RCB will look to register more clinical victories and perform better during the middle overs with the bat against RR.

RCB breezed to a ten-wicket win the last time these sides met, and RR will want to reverse the result on this occasion.

IPL 2021: RR vs RCB Match Details

Date: September 29, 2021 (Wednesday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Weather Forecast

It should be a hot and humid evening in Dubai, with an average temperature of 35 degrees celsius.

Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been the best to bat on in the UAE, and that trend should continue in this match. The surface is likely to be a seamer-friendly one with good carry, and a score of around 170-175 should be a challenging total.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson has been the lone warrior with the bat for RR. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Kartik Tyagi should return to RR's playing XI and replace Jaydev Unadkat if he's fit. Chris Morris has been expensive in the two games he's played in the UAE, and Tabraiz Shamsi could replace him.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris/Tabraiz Shamsi, Kartik Tyagi/ Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, and Chetan Sakariya.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chahal's contributions went under the radar for RCB against MI. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Despite the clinical victory over MI, RCB could make a couple of changes this match. George Garton was in good form in the Hundred, and he could replace Kyle Jamieson in their playing XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Srikar Bharat (WK), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson/ George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL 2021: RR vs RCB Match Prediction

Despite the four-point difference between RR and RCB, this game is tough to call. RR has stunned top teams before, and they're in a decent position to do so again. However, RCB's win in their last match should give them some much-needed confidence heading into the business end of the season. Virat Kohli's men resultantly hold the edge over Sanju Samson's side this match.

Prediction: RCB to win.

IPL 2021: RR vs RCB - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

