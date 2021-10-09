IPL 2021: “T20 World Cup is a different ball game” - Rohit Sharma on worrying form of Indian players in MI squad

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma reckons the form of Indian players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not have a major impact on their performances in the T20 World Cup. According to Rohit, the ICC event is a “different ball game” as compared to the IPL.

As many as six players from MI have been chosen in Team India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. Apart from Rohit, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar and Ishan Kishan have been picked to represent India at the ICC event.

Suryakumar and Kishan struggled for most of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 before rediscovering their rhythm in the last couple of games. Chahar and Pandya also looked short on form and confidence.

Asked about managing the players ahead of the T20 World Cup as well as their form, Rohit asserted that the players will pick themselves up for the mega event.

“I personally don’t like to count too much into what has happened in the IPL and what is going to happen in T20 World Cup. T20 World Cup is a different ball game, franchise cricket is different. So you cannot really look too much into those aspects. Yes the form matters, but it’s a different squad there and it’s a different squad here. So you cannot really look too much into that,” Rohit, India’s vice-captain for the T20 World Cup, explained.

Last month, Virat Kohli announced that he would step down as T20 captain after the World Cup. The BCCI is yet to make an official announcement on his replacement, and Rohit is being considered a strong contender to take over the leadership role.

Guys can get back into rhythm in practice games: Rohit Sharma

India will kick-off their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. Before that, they will play two practice games - one against England and one against Australia.

Admitting that it would have been good if the players had hit form during the IPL, Rohit added that the practice matches should aid the members who need to get into rhythm.

“Yes all the six guys, who we have here, would have liked to have a good run, but it didn’t happen. You saw a couple of fine performances today from Surya and Ishan, but again, when you talk about the World Cup, there will be couple of practice games I believe – guys can get back into their rhythm and see what we can do there,” the 34-year-old concluded.

The Rohit-led MI crashed out of IPL 2021 on Friday despite an impressive 42-run triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi.

