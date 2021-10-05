 IPL 2021: "The Sharjah pitch does not suit Mumbai Indians or Rajasthan Royals"- Aakash Chopra 

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes the Sharjah pitch works against both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The surface at Sharjah has surprisingly been on the slower side right from the start. Batsmen have struggled to play their shots and have had to employ a conservative approach to survive on the crease.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra For the first time an IPL innings at Sharjah has witnessed no sixes. For the first time an IPL innings at Sharjah has witnessed no sixes.

Chopra believes that the presence of stroke players in both teams makes Sharjah an undesirable venue for them. While speaking on his Youtube channel, Chopra said:

"Unfortunately, the Sharjah venue does not suit Mumbai Indians nor Rajasthan Royals. The reason is that, the ball stops and turns on this wicket. Rajasthan have players like Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Glenn Phillips, David Miller who are all stroke makers. Ideally Mumbai Indians' batting lineup should like slow wickets but they don't, which is why they struggled in Chennai as well."

MI head into the game with a defeat against league leaders Delhi Capitals at this venue while RR will play their first game of the season here. The inaugural champions enjoyed tremendous success at this venue in the last edition. However, the surface has changed a lot compared to the one on offer last year.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

RR have a good chance of making the playoffs: Aakash Chopra

Chopra feels that since RR still has fate in their own hands, it gives them the advantage of having to qualify for the playoffs for fourth spot. Chopra also feels that the franchise will not retain big-money signing Chris Morris at auction next year. To conclude his set of predictions, he picked Mumbai Indians to win the contest. Chopra added:

"Rajasthan Royals can make it to the playoffs, two wins, team in. Batting has been the real issue for Mumbai Indians this season, it hs just not been happening for him. Reputation alone is not enough, form has been zero. RR will not retain Chris Morris ahead of the auctions.umbai Indians will win the match."

Also Read

RR will head into the contest on the back of a confident surging win over CSK. MI will bow out of the tournament if they end up on the losing side tonight.

Edited by Diptanil Roy