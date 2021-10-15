IPL 2021: 3 replacement players who had a successful second leg

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) battle it out against two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai on Friday in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) final.

With the COVID-19 pandemic striking mid-season, IPL 2021 had to be postponed until further notice. With several big names unable to compete in the second half due to various reasons, some franchises had no option but to sign replacement players.

While some of these replacement players failed to make a positive impression, a few others made sure they didn't miss out on a great opportunity.

On that note, we take a look at three players who made their presence felt in the second leg of the IPL with some notable performances to their name.

#3 Umran Malik

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers #OrangeOrNothing Don't pack your bags yet Umran, the #MenInBlue have asked for you! Our pacer will be a part of the #TeamIndia contingent for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as a net bowler. 👏 #OrangeArmy Don't pack your bags yet Umran, the #MenInBlue have asked for you! Our pacer will be a part of the #TeamIndia contingent for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as a net bowler. 👏#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing https://t.co/9Iq12lDMAc

The young pacer from Jammu and Kashmir has been a relevation during IPL 2021. Named as a short-term replacement for Sunrisers Hyderabad's injured bowler T. Natarajan, Malik caught everyone's eye at the IPL.

Clocking thunderbolt deliveries at 145-150 kmph with regularity, Umran Malik's raw pace had audiences at the edge of their seat. In the three matches he played, Malik bagged two wickets at an economy rate of 8. He also recorded the fastest delivery in the IPL 2021, bowling at 152.95 kmph.

It was recently confirmed that Malik has been asked to stay back with the Indian contingent as a net bowler for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

#2 Aiden Markram

The South African top-order batter made his debut in the IPL with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) this season, replacing Dawid Malan. However, with PBKS having a stable partnership at the top, Aiden Markram had to slot into a middle-order role for his new side.

In the six matches he played, Markram aggregated 146 runs at an average of 29.20 with a strike rate of 122.68. Considering he wasn't playing in his usual role, Markram provided some much-needed stability in an otherwise inconsistent PBKS middle-order.

Markram didn't register a single-digit score even once in the tournament. While he may have got off to a slow start on occasion, the Proteas opener showed enough promise to be in the mix for the upcoming mega auction next year.

#1 Evin Lewis

Filling Jos Buttler's boots was always going to be a tall ask for anyone but Evin Lewis held his own in the tournament.

Forming a promising partnership alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order, Lewis scored 151 runs in the second half of the IPL, at an average of 30.20 and a strike rate of 162.36.

Evin Lewis has struggled in the IPL in previous years, but he made sure to make his presence felt this season. The West Indian can be destructive on his day and make a mockery of any bowling attack in the world. With two new teams coming up in the mega auction next year, Lewis is definitely going to attract some bidders.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule