IPL 2021: Top 3 batting performances in CSK vs RR matches

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 12th match of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight.

Both CSK and RR have won one of their two games in the competition so far. CSK began their campaign with a loss to Delhi Capitals (DC). However, they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS), courtesy a brilliant bowling spell by pacer Deepak Chahar, to get off the mark in the competition.

Meanwhile, RR have had two closely-contested games. They lost a last-ball thriller against PBKS despite a blazing Sanju Samson century. RR then overcame DC in another tight finish.

In the head-to-head battle between the two former champions, CSK have the edge, winning 14 of the 24 matches between the two teams. With the duo set to renew acquaintances on Monday, let’s take a look at three of the most memorable batting performances in CSK vs RR matches over the years.

#3 Jos Buttler (RR) 95 not out off 60 - IPL 2018 (in Jaipur)

Jos Buttler. Pic: IPLT20.COM

RR opener Jos Buttler is not in great form this season. But the franchise is likely to continue backing him. That's because, on his day, Buttler can be the most destructive batsman in the world.

Against CSK in Jaipur in IPL 2018, Buttler provided a telling demostration of his destuctive potential. He smashed his way to an unbeaten 95 off only 60 balls, helping RR ace a tough chase of 177 runs with one ball to spare. The swashbuckling opener hit 11 fours and two sixes during his innings as RR got home by four wickets.

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 Wickets & stays alive in IPL 2018.

Jos Buttler : 95 Not Out! 👍 #ipl2018 #ipl #cricketnews #ipl11 pic.twitter.com/SfAvBKxsgu — Cricket Universe (@CricUniverse) May 11, 2018

Buttler single-handedly won the game for RR, as Sanju Samson and Stuart Binny were the only other batsmen to score 20. David Willey suffered the most in the wake of Buttler’s onslaught; he was hammered for 47 runs in his four overs, while Harbhajan Singh conceded 29 in his two.

Earlier, for CSK, Suresh Raina’s 35-ball 52 lifted them to 176 for 4. It was a competitive score, but with the kind of mood Buttler was in on that day, the total proved inadequate.

#2 Shane Watson (CSK) 106 off 57 - IPL 2018 (in Pune)

Shane Watson. Pic: IPLT20.COM

The burly Shane Watson has played many memorable knocks for CSK in the IPL, opening the innings. One of his many blazing performances came against RR in Pune in IPL 2018.

RR won the toss in that game and asked CSK to bat first. Watson, though, made RR regret the decision, smashing a brutal 106 off only 57 deliveries. The knock was punctuated with nine fours and six sixes as CSK put up an imposing 204 for 5 on the board.

It's second century in 2018 IPL excellent innings by Shane Watson 106 #csk # pic.twitter.com/iBwno2i85M — A.Raghu ram reddy (@Araghuramreddy8) April 20, 2018

Watson and Raina (46 off 29) featured in a second-wicket stand of 81 runs. Dwayne Bravo also chipped in with an unbeaten 24 off 16.

Among RR bowlers, Binny was hammered for 33 in his two, Krishnappa Gowtham went for 35 in his three, while Ben Stokes conceded 39 runs in three overs. Amid the carnage from Watson, Shreyas Gopal stood out with figures of 3 for 20.

Under pressure, RR’s chase never really got going, and they folded up for 140 in 18.3 overs. Stokes top-scored with 45 but found little support at the other end. For CSK, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma all claimed two wickets apiece.

#1 Murali Vijay (CSK) 127 not out off 56 - IPL 2010 (in Chennai)

Murali Vijay. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Murali Vijay was a surprise success story for CSK in the early years of the IPL. A dogged defensive batsman in Test matches for India, Vijay transformed himself into a slayer of bowling attacks in the yellow jersey.

One of his standout knocks in the IPL came against RR in Chennai during the 2010 edition of the competition. CSK batted first after winning the toss, and Vijay went on to blast 127 runs off 56 balls with the aid of eight fours and 11 sixes. The CSK opener raced to his 100 off only 46 deliveries.

Standing ovation.by the crowd..as Murali Vijay gets out....after scoring...127 off 57 balls...with 11 6s....Take a bow!!!! #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2010

Vijay and Albie Morkel (62 off 34) featured in a scintillating 152-run stand for the third wicket. Both the batsmen were dismissed in the 20th over as CSK put up a massive total of 246 for 5 on the board.

Among RR bowlers, Sumit Narwal was badgered for 41 runs in two overs, while Yusuf Pathan and Shaun Tait both went for 44 in their four. Watson, too, wasn’t spared, as he conceded 47 runs in four overs.

RR put up a spirited response, with Naman Ojha scoring an unbeaten 94 off 55, while Shane Watson blasted 60 off 25. However, it was too tall a mountain to climb, and RR fell short of their lofty target by 23 runs.