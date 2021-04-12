IPL 2021: Top 3 batting performances in RR vs PBKS matches

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the fourth match of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight.

RR and PBKS (formerly called Kings XI Punjab) were two of the most disappointing sides in IPL 2020 in the UAE a few months ago.

The Royals finished last with six wins and eight losses. They made a bright start with a couple of sizzling performances but fizzled out as their campaign wore on. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings also ended their IPL 2020 campaign with the same number of wins and losses as the Royals. They finished in sixth spot in the points table on account of a superior run-rate, though.

In 21 games between the two teams, RR hold a slender 12-9 advantage over PBKS. As RR and PBKS get set for their IPL 2021 opener, let's take a look at the three most memorable batting efforts in matches between the two teams over the years.

#3 Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) 89 off 45 - IPL 2014 (in Sharjah)

Glenn Maxwell. Pic: IPLT20.COM

While ‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell has mostly flattered to deceive in the IPL, the 2014 edition of the competition saw him at his dangerous best. He plundered 552 runs in 16 games for PBKS at a strike rate of 187.75.

One of his blazing knocks during that edition came against RR in Sharjah. He whacked 89 off only 45 balls to make a mockery of a 192-run target. PBKS were in early trouble in their chase after losing Virender Sehwag and Wriddhiman Saha with only ten runs on the board.

Glenn Maxwell, however, came in and went hammer and tongs. He blasted six sixes and eight fours as PBKS got home by seven wickets and eight balls to spare. Maxwell and David Miller (51* off 19) featured in a rollicking third-wicket stand of 116.

The Big Show was looking set for a hundred before mishitting Kane Richardson straight up in the air. Opener Cheteshwar Pujara (40 not out off 38), who is making a return to the IPL this year, and Miller ensured Maxwell’s efforts did not go in vain.

Earlier, Sanju Samson (52 off 34) and Shane Watson (50 off 29) struck impressive half-centuries for RR. In the wake of Maxwell’s onslaught, though, their knocks were consigned to the back burner.

#2 Shaun Marsh (PBKS) 115 off 69 - IPL 2008 (in Chandigarh)

Shaun Marsh. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Australian batsman Shaun Marsh was one of the earliest batting stars of the IPL. In the inaugural edition of the T20 tournament in 2008, Marsh won the Orange Cap by amassing 616 runs in only 11 games, doing so at a strike rate of 139.68.

Marsh’s only IPL ton came in the 2008 season when he hammered 115 off only 69 balls against RR in a match in Chandigarh. Rajasthan sent PBKS to bat first after winning the toss but had to rue their decision, as the Australian left-hander went berserk.

Marsh hit seven sixes and 11 fours in his wonderful knock as PBKS posted a mammoth 221 for 3 on the board. Rajasthan had a decent attack with the likes of Munaf Patel and Watson, but none could make an impression on Marsh on the day.

RR bowlers Pankaj Singh and Siddharth Trivedi were carted all over the park as they went for 48 in three and four overs, respectively. Marsh’s spectacular knock ended when he holed out to midwicket off Watson’s bowling. Meanwhile, James Hopes contributed 51 for PBKS, while captain Yuvraj Singh was run out for a whirlwind 49 off 16.

RR went hard in their chase but only managed 180 for 7 to go down by 41 runs.

#1 Sanju Samson (RR) 85 off 42 - IPL 2020 (in Sharjah)

Sanju Samson. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Newly-appointed RR captain Sanju Samson is undoubtedly an extremely talented batsman.

It is equally true that Samson has a penchant of throwing his wicket away by playing atrociously poor strokes. Both versions of the wicketkeeper-batsman were on display in IPL 2020.

In a game against PBKS in Sharjah, Sanju Samson was at his big-hitting best. RR were chasing a mammoth 224 for victory after Mayank Agarwal’s 50-ball 106 took PBKS to an imposing 223 for 2.

RR lost Jos Buttler early in their chase. However, a scintillating 50 off 27 balls from captain Steve Smith lifted their hopes. At the other end, Samson went berserk and played some audacious strokes. His scorching 85 came off merely 42 balls and featured seven hits over the fence apart from four boundaries.

Samson took on both pace and spin with utter disdain to stun the PBKS bowlers. He was looking set for a magnificent hundred when he perished to Mohammed Shami, caught behind off a bouncer.

Rahul Tewatia’s epic five sixes in an over off Sheldon Cottrell then took RR home to a spectacular four-wicket triumph that night.