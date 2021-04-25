IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in CSK vs RCB matches

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a high-voltage clash in IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.

Both CSK and RCB have had excellent campaigns in the tournament so far. After going down to Delhi Capitals in their opening encounter, CSK won their next three games. Meanwhile, RCB are yet to taste defeat in IPL 2021, winning all four of their matches.

CSK survived a late charge from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last outing to win a high-scoring game by 18 runs. RCB, meanwhile, trampled Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an emphatic ten-wicket triumph.

In their head-to-head record with RCB, CSK enjoy a healthy 17-9 advantage. In IPL 2020, CSK and RCB shared the spoils, winning one game apiece.

With CSK and RCB set to renew acquaintances in Mumbai today, let's take a look at the three most impressive bowling performances in past matches between the two teams.

#3 Anil Kumble (RCB) 3 for 14 - IPL 2008 (in Chennai)

Anil Kumble

The legendary Anil Kumble picked up 3 for 14 in four overs as RCB successfully defended a moderate total of 126 against CSK in an IPL 2008 game in Chennai.

CSK were cruising at 60 for no loss in their chase when Kumble struck by having Parthiv Patel (24) caught in bizarre fashion. A drive from the left-hander bounced out of the bowler’s hand and hit non-striker Stephen Fleming’s shoulder before Kumble completed the catch.

On 21st May both the team faced time in the Season where RCB smell their first win in the South Indian Derby by defeating CSK by 14 runs.Anil Kumble was adjusted the MoM for his sensational spell of 4-14-3.! pic.twitter.com/naKQVuUfMg — Deep Point (@ComeonPant) April 25, 2021

Kumble then sent back Fleming (45) and S Badrinath (1) in one over. Fleming slog-swept the leg-spinner to deep square leg, while Badrinath was trapped lbw after missing a sweep. From 60 for no loss, CSK crumbled to 86 for 4.

Dale Steyn also picked up two wickets as RCB turned the game on its head. The CSK lower order collapsed as the team only managed 112 for 8 in response.

For RCB, their captain Rahul Dravid top-scored with 47, which proved highly significant in the end.

#2 Harbhajan Singh (CSK) 4 for 20 - IPL 2019 (in Chennai)

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh claimed 3 for 20 as CSK rolled over RCB for 70 in an IPL 2019 game in Chennai. After CSK elected to field first on winning the toss, the veteran off-spinner ran riot.

Singh struck a telling blow first up when Kohli (6) pulled to deep midwicket. Moeen Ali (8) then popped a simple caught and bowled chance to the bowler, getting into his drive too early. AB de Villiers (9) top-edged a sweep to midwicket as RCB crumbled to 38 for 3.

For figures of 4-0-20-3 with wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali - @harbhajan_singh was adjudged Player of the Game for #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/k6hdRAZB8e — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2019

After Harbhajan Singh had done his job, Imran Tahir (3 for 9) and Ravindra Jadeja (2 for 15) ran through the middle and lower order as RCB capitulated under pressure. Parthiv Patel (29) was the only RCB batsman to reach double figures.

CSK lost three wickets in their chase, but Ambati Rayudu’s 28 was enough to see the team home. CSK eventually won the game by seven wickets and 14 balls to spare.

#1 Ashish Nehra (CSK) 4 for 10 - IPL 2015 (in Bengaluru)

Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra was unplayable as CSK beat RCB by 27 runs in a match in Bengaluru during the 2015 IPL. The left-armer claimed four wickets for only 10 runs as CSK defended a target of 182.

After the RCB openers had added 31 in quick time, Nehra got the breakthrough when Manvinder Bisla (17) top-edged one towards mid-off, where Faf du Plessis took a well-judged catch. Nehra had two in the over when Rilee Rossouw (14) was bowled by one that kept low.

Most economical four wkt hauls for CSK in #IPL

4/10 (4 overs) - Ashish Nehra v RCB at Bangalore 2015

4/10 (4 overs) - Lungi Ngidi v KXIP at Pune 2018#IPL2018 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 20, 2018

Nehra returned to dismiss Virat Kohli (51), having him caught at the midwicket boundary. The left-arm seamer had his fourth when Harshal Patel (0) top-edged a pull. By this time, the result was a mere formality, with RCB restricted to 154 for 8 in their chase of 182.

Earlier, Suresh Raina top-scored with a blazing 62 off only 32 balls for CSK. Dwayne Smith chipped in with 39 off 29 at the top of the innings, while Du Plessis contributed a crisp 33 not out off 18.

Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets for RCB but also conceded 40 runs, while Iqbal Abdulla ended with 2 for 36. After CSK ended with an impressive 181 for 8, Ashish Nehra did not allow RCB to get going in their tall chase.