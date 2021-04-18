IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in DC vs PBKS matches

in the 11th match of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight. Both teams will look to get back to winning ways after losing their last outings.

DC began their IPL 2021 campaign with a dominating seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, their bowlers failed to hold their nerves in a last-over finish against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next match.

Meanwhile, PBKS managed to get the better of RR in their first match but not before Sanju Samson gave them a scare with a blistering hundred. Against CSK, though, KL Rahul’s men were clearly second best, unable to contend with Deepkar Chahar's incisive bowling.

PBKS hold the head-to-head advantage over DC, winning 15 of their 26 previous meetings. Last season, the two teams shared the spoils. Kagiso Rabada led DC to a super-over finish, while PBKS won the second despite Shikhar Dhawan’s hundred.

As DC and PBKS prepare to meet for the 27th time, let's take a look at three of the most impressive bowling performances in games between the two teams over the years.

#3 Sandeep Sharma (PBKS) 4 for 20 - IPL 2017 (in Chandigarh)

Sandeep Sharma

Medium-pacer Sandeep Sharma ran through the DC batting line-up with figures of 4 for 20 as PBKS trounced DC by ten wickets in an IPL 2017 encounter in Chandigarh.

Electing to field first after winning the toss, PBKS rolled over DC for a paltry 67 runs in 17.1 overs, with Sandeep Sharma doing the star turn. The pacer sent back Sam Billings (0) in the first over with a back-of-a-length delivery that was edged to the wicketkeeper.

#IPL

36TH MaTcH

KXIP Win By 10 Wickets



MaN Of The Match

Sandeep Sharma

For His Bowling Figures of

4-0-20-4.#KXIPvDD

-#M_WaSeeM"J — Junior Misbah (@JuniorMisbah) April 30, 2017

Sanju Samson (5) was the next to fall, toe-ending a length ball to mid-off. With the ball stopping on the surface, Shreyas Iyer (6) struggled to find his rhythm and ended up chipping a good length ball straight back to the bowler. Sandeep Sharma had his fourth when Kagiso Rabada (11) hit the bowler straight to long-on.

DC batsmen could never get a hang of the surface and kept falling like nine pins. Apart from Sandeep Sharma's exploits, Axar Patel and Varun Aaron chipped in with two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, the chase of 68 was a breeze for PBKS, with Martin Guptill enjoying himself in an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls.

#2 Amit Mishra (DC) 4 for 11 - IPL 2016 (in Delhi)

Amit Mishra

DC leg-spinner Amit Mishra spun a web around PBKS batsmen in an IPL 2016 game in Delhi. After DC won the toss and bowled first, Mishra’s 4 for 11 in three overs kept the opposition down to 111 for 9.

Mishra first had Shaun Marsh stumped for 13 with a tossed-up delivery, with the batsman tempted out of his crease and beaten by the dip. David Miller (9) soon followed Marsh back to the pavilion, trapped lbw with a googly.

WICKET!



Amit Mishra collects his fourth wicket (4-11) as Vohra is out for 32! Step up Saha!



59-5#DDvKXIP #IPL pic.twitter.com/Bppd6kJoeU — Eastbridge-SB.com (@Eastbridge_SB) April 15, 2016

The leg-spinner next foxed Glenn Maxwell (0), having him caught at long-off with a nicely flighted delivery. Mishra made it four for the innings when he clean bowled Manan Vohra (32) with a googly that took the batsman by surprise.

Vohra’s dismissal left PBKS reeling at 59 for 5, and they could never recover from that, crawling to 111 at the end of their allotted twenty overs. Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 59 guided DC to an emphatic eight-wicket triumph.

#1 Sam Curran (PBKS) 4 for 11 - IPL 2019 (in Chandigarh)

Sam Curran

PBKS all-rounder Sam Curran stunned DC with sensational bowling figures of 4 for 11 in 2.2 overs in an IPL 2019 game played in Chandigarh. Chasing 167 for victory, DC collapsed from 147 for 5 to 152 all out as Curran claimed a hat-trick.

The left-arm seamer sent back the well-set Colin Ingram (38) to start off a collapse. Ingram drilled a length ball straight to long-off to raise PBKS’ hopes of a win. Next, Harshal Patel (0) perished, edging a length ball, the last delivery of the 18th over, to the wicketkeeper.

👉Opened for KXIP as batsman

👉Took 4 wickets for 11 runs

👉First Hat-trick of #IPL2019

👉Got Man of the Match

👉Youngest to take Hat-trick in IPL

👉Finished off the day with bhangra with Preity Zinta



Memorable day for Sam Curran. Congrats to young champ 👏🙌 #KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/lvbuh5fT1x — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 1, 2019

Off the first ball of his next over, Sam Curran crashed through Kagiso Rabada’s defence with an inswinging yorker. Curran then completed a hat-trick with another perfectly pitched yorker to Sandeep Lamichhane. DC were stunned into silence as PBKS pulled off a 14-run win out of nowhere.

Earlier, David Miller and Sarfaraz Khan took PBKS to a decent total of 166 for 9. Sam Curran played his part with the bat too; opening the innings, the left-hander blasted 20 off ten, which provided an early indication that it was going to be his day.