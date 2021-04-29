IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in MI vs RR matches

In game number 24 of IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today.

Both MI and RR have had similar campaigns in this year’s edition thus far. MI have had two wins and three losses from five games and find themselves in fourth position in the points table. RR have also registered the same number of victories from as many games, but they are down in seventh spot owing to their inferior run rate.

In their last game, MI were beaten by Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine wickets, with their batting floundering yet again. Meanwhile, RR managed to taste victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), doing so by six wickets. RR restricted KKR to a low total, after which their batsmen eased their way past the finish line.

In their head-to-head battle, MI and RR have both won 12 games apiece. Last season as well, they split their two meetings. Ahead of the latest meeting between MI and RR today, let’s take a look at the three most memorable bowling efforts in matches between the two teams over the years.

#3 Munaf Patel (MI) 4 for 28 - IPL 2012 (in Mumbai)

Munaf Patel

Munaf Patel starred with four wickets as MI successfully defended a target of 198 against RR in Mumbai during the competition's 2012 IPL edition. Patel’s 4 for 28 bowled MI to a 27-run triumph, as RR faltered in their chase.

Patel struck early for MI, sending back RR captain Rahul Dravid for 3. The batsman aimed to swing a back-of-a-length delivery on the on side but only managed to top edge the ball to mid-off. Patel had two in two when Shreevats Goswami edged the next ball behind the stumps.

Only 2nd time in #IPL 2 bowlers from same side have taken 4 wkt hauls#MI's Munaf Patel (4/28) & K Pollard (4/44) v #RR in 2012#RCBvsKXIP — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 6, 2015

The MI pacer returned to inflict more damage on RR. Patel deceived Kevon Cooper (14) with a slower one, cleaning him up. He finished off the game by having Brad Hogg (2) caught at deep midwicket as RR were all out for 170 in 19.4 overs.

Apart from Munaf Patel, Kieron Pollard also helped himself to four wickets, but he conceded 44 runs. Lasith Malinga was highly impressive, with 2 for 13. Earlier, in MI’s total of 197 for 6, Pollard contributed 64 off 33 balls, while Ambati Rayudu produced an unbeaten 47 off 32.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 4 for 20 - IPL 2020 (in Abu Dhabi)

Jasprit Bumrah

MI’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has won numerous games for the franchise over the years with his splendid bowling. One such instance came last season; Bumrah claimed 4 for 20 as MI trounced RR by 57 runs in a match in Abu Dhabi.

With RR chasing 194 to win the contest, Bumrah dealt a big blow to their chances, sending back their captain Steven Smith for 6. Smith went for a wild slog and was caught behind off the inside edge.

Bumrah returned tear apart the RR lower-order. Rahul Tewatia (5) was cleaned up by Bumrah’s legendary yorker, while Shreyas Gopal (1) stabbed a short-of-a-length ball behind the stumps.

Jofra Archer put up an impressive resistance, racing away to 24 off 11 balls. But Bumrah put an end to his entertaining knock, having him caught at long-on when the fast bowler mistimed a slog. The MI pacer’s four-for saw RR crumble to 136 in 18.1 overs.

Apart from Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson also impressed for MI, taking two wickets apiece. When MI batted, Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 79 off 47 balls, while Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 30 off 19 deliveries. They ended up posting 193 for 4, after which Bumrah floored RR with his demolition act.

#1 Sohail Tanvir (RR) 4 for 14 - IPL 2008 (in Jaipur)

Sohail Tanvir

Left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir was among the early bowling superstars of the IPL. His four-wicket haul for RR against MI in Jaipur in the competition's 2008 edition was instrumental in his team’s five-wicket triumph. Tanvir claimed 4 for 14 as a strong MI batting line-up was restricted to 145 for 7.

All his four wickets came towards the back end of the innings when MI tried to push on. Tanvir trapped Abhishek Nayar lbw for 25 with a slower ball that angled into the left-hander, trapping him in front after the batsman missed his pull. Shaun Pollock was out first ball, fending a good-length delivery around off stump to the wicketkeeper.

Tanvir next beat Manish Pandey (3) with pace, uprooting his leg stump with a yorker. He had his fourth when Dwayne Smith (8) fell to a slower ball. The batsman attempted a mighty slog but failed to clear long-off. Tanvir was well-supported by Siddharth Trivedi, who picked up 2 for 31 to halt MI’s momentum.

In response, RR crumbled to 77 for 5 in their chase of 148. Dilhara Fernando claimed two, while two batsmen - Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Kaif - were run-out. However, Niraj Patel’s 29-ball-40 and Ravindra Jadeja's 23 not out off 20 balls guided RR home in a tense last-ball finish.