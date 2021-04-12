IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in RR vs PBKS matches

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the fourth game of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight (April 12).

RR and PBKS will seek massive improvements from their performances last year. While Rajasthan finished last, Punjab fared slightly better, ending sixth in the points table.

Not just last season, overall as well, both RR and PBKS have been perennial underachievers in the IPL. After winning the inaugural edition of the competition in 2008, RR have never returned to the final again. As for PBKS, they were runner-up in 2014 but have not qualified for the playoffs since then.

In the head-to-head battle, RR have won 12 and lost nine of 21 matches against PBKS. RR have won three of their past five games, including both matches last season.

As RR and PBKS gear up for their first match of IPL 2021, let's take a look at the three most impressive bowling performances in matches between the two teams over the years.

#3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PBKS) 3 for 27 - IPL 2018 (in Indore)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Afghanistan spinners have been making a splash in the IPL over the last few seasons. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad setup. This year, SRH also purchased Afghan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the IPL mini-auction for INR 1.5 crore.

In the 2018 IPL, Mujeeb Ur Rahman came up with a match-winning spell for PBKS against RR. With PBKS deciding to bowl first after winning the toss, the young off-spinner proved to be the team’s most impactful bowler, claiming 3 for 27 against a strong RR batting lineup.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman got the big wicket of Jos Buttler for 51, foxing him with a carrom ball and having hit caught behind.

He also dismissed Ben Stokes for 12. Mujeeb Ur Rahman followed the batsman as he moved away to leg stump. Stokes whacked the ball down the ground, where Mayank Agarwal and Manoj Tiwary combined to take a relay catch.

The off-spinner then cleaned up Jofra Archer with a googly. Courtesy Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s brilliance, RR were restricted to 152 for 9. PBKS eased home in the chase by six wickets, as KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 84 off 54.

#2 Shane Warne (RR) 3 for 19 - IPL 2008 (in Jaipur)

Shane Warne

RR were exceptional in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. They were led admirably by the legendary Shane Warne, who also chipped in with the ball. The spin wizard claimed 19 wickets in 15 games at an excellent strike rate of 16.42 and an economy rate of 7.76.

Warne’s best bowling figures of 3 for 19 in the 2008 season came against PBKS in a match in Jaipur. Punjab won the toss and elected to bat first. The RR captain struck three big blows for his team as PBKS were held to 166 for 8.

Wisden's T20 spell of the 2000s, No.4:@ShaneWarne's 3-19 for @rajasthanroyals against @lionsdenkxip, their first-ever IPL win, and a performance which set the tone for their eventual title win.



As picked by @cricvizanalyst @fwildecrickethttps://t.co/69FZgeKZZJ — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) May 24, 2020

His first scalp was the massive one of another legend - Kumar Sangakkara (20 off 8). With Warne flighting the ball outside off, Sangakkara tried to hit down the ground, but his bat face closed a little, and he only managed to loop a simple caught and bowled to the gleeful bowler.

Warne’s next scalp was that of fellow Australian James Hopes, who was trapped lbw for 16 after he missed a top-spinner. The RR captain also sent back the dangerous Yuvraj Singh for 57. The left-hander went for a sweep against a loopy delivery but missed the ball and was out leg before.

After Warne’s magic restricted PBKS, Shane Watson lifted RR to a comprehensive six-wicket win, smashing an unbeaten 76 off 49 balls.

#1 Kevon Cooper (RR) 4 for 26 - IPL 2012 (in Jaipur)

Kevon Cooper

For a couple of seasons, Trinidad all-rounder Kevon Cooper had a highly impressive run for RR in the IPL before problems with his bowling action hampered his progress.

Between IPL 2012 and 2013, he picked up 29 wickets in 20 matches with his accurate medium-pace bowling. His best IPL figures of 4 for 26 came on his debut in the tournament in Jaipur against PBKS in the 2012 edition of the competition.

RR batted first and posted an impressive 191 for 4 on the back of Ajinkya Rahane’s sublime 66-ball 98. When RR came out to bowl, Cooper ensured there was no respite for the batting side.

He began by dismissing the dangerous Paul Valthaty for 13 with a full toss that was hit straight to third-man. Cooper then foxed Shaun Marsh (7) with a slower ball that the batsman lobbed straight up in the air.

Abhishek Nayar (10) then edged a sweep to the keeper. Kevon Cooper’s fourth wicket came when he bowled Piyush Chawla (10) with another slower delivery. PBKS managed only 160 for 8 in their chase, handing RR victory by 31 runs.