IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in RR vs SRH matches

With a new captain, Kane Williamson, at their helm, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will seek a change in fortunes when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 28 of IPL 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

SRH are languishing at the bottom of the points table, winning only one of their six games thus far. RR have fared only slightly better, managing two wins in their six outings to occupy the seventh place in the standings.

In their previous game, SRH were handed a seven-wicket humbling by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RR also went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in their last outing. Incidentally, both teams failed to defend a 170-plus total.

In terms of their head-to-head numbers, SRH have a slender 7-6 lead over RR. Last year, SRH and RR split their two meetings. With SRH set and RR all set to renew acquaintances, let’s take a look at the three impressive bowling performances in past games between the two teams.

#3 Jason Holder (SRH) 3 for 33 - IPL 2020 (in Dubai)

Jason Holder

SRH all-rounder Jason Holder claimed three wickets with his medium pace to help his team beat RR by eight wickets in an IPL 2020 contest in Dubai. Holder registered impressive figures of 3 for 33 as SRH held RR to 154 for 6 before romping home.

RR were well placed at 86 for 1 in the 12th over when an off-cutter from Holder foxed Sanju Samson (36) and bowled the batsman. Towards the end of the innings, RR captain Steven Smith (19) dragged a full ball to long-on.

Advertisement

Holder had his third when Riyan Parag (20) miscued a short slower ball to mid-off. Jason Holder’s strikes did not allow RR to settle into any kind of rhythm, and he was ably complemented by Rashid Khan and Vijay Shankar, who picked up a wicket apiece.

SRH eased home in their chase, thanks to Manish Pandey (83 not out) and Vijay Shankar (52 not out), as the 2016 champions emerged victorious with 11 deliveries to spare.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 4 for 14 - IPL 2014 (in Ahmedabad)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar came up with an exceptional bowling performance as SRH successfully defended a target of 135 against RR in Ahmedabad during an IPL 2014 game. His figures of 4 for 14 led to RR being rolled over for 102 in their chase.

Kumar struck for SRH in the very first over when Ajinkya Rahane (0) guided a length delivery to point. He returned in the death overs to run through the RR lower order, claiming three wickets in one over.

Advertisement

Best bowling figures for SRH in IPL:



5/19 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar v KXIP, Hyderabad, 2017

4/11 - Mohammad Nabi v RCB, Hyderabad, 2019*

4/14 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar v RR, Ahmedabad, 2014#SRHvRCB — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 31, 2019

James Faulkner (4) mistimed a slower ball to long-on. On the very next ball, Rajat Bhatia (4) slogged one straight to deep midwicket. Kumar had three in the over when Kane Richardson (1) miscued a slower ball, which was pouched by the bowler himself.

Apart from Kumar's heroics, Dale Steyn chipped in with two scalps. Earlier, batting first, SRH put up 134 for 9, with Shikhar Dhawan’s 33 proving to be significant in a low-scoring game.

#1 James Faulkner (RR) 5 for 20 - IPL 2013 (in Jaipur)

James Faulkner

Left-arm seamer James Faulkner claimed a spectacular five-for as RR trounced SRH by eight wickets in an IPL 2013 game in Jaipur. Faulkner’s 5 for 20 helped his team restrict SRH to 144 for 9 before RR overhauled their target with eight wickets and 13 balls to spare.

James Faulkner began his demolition act by having SRH captain Kumar Sangakkara (4) caught behind with a length ball. Shikhar Dhawan (0) perished soon after, cutting a short ball straight to backward point. Karn Sharma (6) top-edged a pull, while Amit Mishra slogged a slower ball to a fielder.

Advertisement

Both Australians James Faulkner 5/20 and Shane Watson 98* were outstanding #RRvsSRH #IPL — APRAMEYA .C (@APRAMEYAC) April 27, 2013

Faulkner completed a richly deserved five-for when the well-set Daren Sammy (60) played across the line to a straight ball and was trapped in front of his stumps. Apart from Faulkner, Ajit Chandila also impressed, taking 2 for 13 in three overs, as the top six SRH batters fell for single-digit scores.

Shane Watson led the charge in RR’s chase of 145, playing an unbeaten 98 off only 53 balls, while captain Rahul Dravid compiled a defiant 36. Thanks to James Faulkner’s heroics with the ball, the 2008 champions eased home without any hiccups.