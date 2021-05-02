IPL 2021: Top 3 close games between PBKS and DC 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 29 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this year; DC won that clash by six wickets.

DC have had a memorable IPL 2021 campaign so far, winning five of their seven games. They beat KKR by seven wickets in their last match, courtesy a blistering innings by Prithvi Shaw.

PBKS, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold, winning three of their seven games. In their last game, PBKS stunned RCB by 34 runs.

Despite a loss earlier this season, PBKS hold a 15-12 head-to-head lead over DC. Over the years, PBKS and DC have featured in some close encounters in the IPL. On that note, let's take a look at three such games.

#3 PBKS vs DC - Match 45 of IPL 2014 (Delhi)

Brief scores: DC (164 for 7) lost to PBKS (165 for 6) by four wickets.

Axar Patel

PBKS got the better of Delhi Capitals by four wickets and two balls to spare in an IPL 2014 game between the two teams in Delhi. PBKS needed nine off the last over to win, with Rishi Dhawan and Axar Patel at the crease.

Wayne Parnell was given the responsibility of bowling the last over for DC. After Patel managed a single off the first ball, Dhawan top-edged a short ball to square leg, scoring two. Next ball, a full-toss was drilled past the bowler, and the pair scampered two runs.

With four needed off three balls, the pressure was mounting on both teams. Dhawan, though, held his nerve and pulled a short ball from Parnell towards deep midwicket for four to take PBKS over the line.

IPL 2014, DD vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils and advance to playoffs http://t.co/IURMNnbKrN — Rishabh Chakravorty (@RishabhChkrvrty) May 19, 2014

Axar Patel came up with an excellent all-round effort for PBKS. After claiming 1 for 18 in his four overs, he chipped in with a crucial 42 not out off 35 balls. Opening the innings for PBKS, Manan Vohra hammered 42 off only 19 balls.

Meanwhile, batting first, Dinesh Karthik’s 69 and Kevin Pietersen’s 49 gave DC a good foundation. However, Sandeep Sharma (3 for 35) and Beuran Hendricks (3 for 36) restricted them to 164 for 7.

#2 PBKS vs DC - Match 22 of IPL 2018 (Delhi)

Brief scores: PBKS (143 for 8) beat DC (139 for 8) by four runs.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Chasing 144 for victory, DC needed 17 to win off the last over in the 22nd game of IPL 2018 against PBKS. Shreyas Iyer, who batting on 45, was DC’s best hope. PBKS decided to go in with off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the crucial 20th over.

The first ball was a dot mas Iyer couldn’t make contact with a length ball. The second was flat and wide and was dispatched over the bowler’s head for a six. Iyer also managed a boundary off the penultimate ball, helping one past short fine leg.

Delhi - 22nd Match



KXIP 143/8 (20 Overs)



Karun Nair 34(32)

David Miller 26(19)



Liam Plunkett 3/17

Trent Boult 2/21



DD 139/8 (20 Overs)



Shreyas Iyer 57(45)

Rahul Tewatia 24(21)



Ankit Rajpoot 2/23

Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/25



KXIP won by 4 runs#DDvKXIP #IPL2018 — Waqar Younis Khiwa 🇵🇰 (@WaqarKhiwa) April 23, 2018

It all came down to five off the last ball. Mujeeb Ur Rahman went for a flat delivery outside off ,and Iyer couldn’t connect properly, only managing to find the fielder at long-off. The DC batsman’s 57 went in vain as PBKS sneaked home by four runs.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman finished with 2 for 25, while Ankit Rajpoot and Andrew Tye also claimed two scalps apiece to bowl PBKS to a famous win. For DC, Liam Plunkett stood out with 3 for 17 to restrict the opposition to 143 for 8 earlier in the game.

#1 DC vs PBKS - Match 2 of IPL 2020 (Dubai)

Brief scores: DC (157 for 8) beat PBKS (157 for 8) in a Super Over.

Marcus Stoinis

Match two of IPL 2020 in Dubai produced a pulsating contest, as DC got the better of PBKS in a Super Over. Both teams finished on an identical 157 for 8 in their allotted twenty overs, and there was nothing to choose between the duo.

PBKS needed 13 off the last over to clinch the match. They had the upper hand, as the well-set Mayank Agarwal, batting on 77, was at the crease. Marcus Stoinis bowled the last over and began by conceding a six as Agarwal launched a full ball down the ground.

Mayank Agarwal levelled the scores off the third ball, slicing one to the left of long-off and managing a boundary. After facing a dot ball, Agarwal was out off the penultimate delivery, guiding a full-toss to sweeper cover. Marcus Stoinis then had Chris Jordan caught at square leg off another full-toss as the match ended in a tie.

Scoring 30+ runs and taking multiple wickets in a match during IPL 2020:-



Marcus Stoinis v KXIP

(53 & 2/29)

Marcus Stoinis v RR

(39 & 2/17)#DCvRR #IPL2020 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 9, 2020

Kagiso Rabada then bowled a brilliant Super Over for DC, conceding only two and dismissing KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran. DC completed the formalities and pulled off a stunning come-from-behind win.

While Agarwal’s splendid 89 went in vain for PBKS, Stoinis was the hero for DC. Apart from his two-wicket haul, he also smashed a brutal 53 off only 21 balls earlier in the game.