IPL 2021: Top 3 instances when IPL stars won the match with a last-ball six

Winning a cricket match with a last-ball six is the dream of every player. However, not everyone is able to fulfill that dream. Even the best batters in the world come under pressure while chasing a total, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Over the years, fans have witnessed some thrilling finishes in the IPL. The matches that go down to the wire can finish either way, but the following three batters ensured their team emerged victorious in the final-over thrillers by hitting a last-ball six.

In this listicle today, we will look back at the top three instances in IPL history when the batters won it with a last-ball six.

1. KS Bharat - Latest player to win a match with a last-ball six

KS Bharat's last-ball six helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore end their IPL 2021 league stage on a winning note. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

KS Bharat had not played a single match in the IPL before the 2021 season's UAE leg. Bharat made his debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Although Bharat did not impress much in the first few matches, the RCB team management backed him. It eventually paid off as the wicketkeeper-batter played a match-winning knock against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Chasing 165 to win, RCB were down to 6/2 in 2.1 overs. Bharat then rebuilt the innings with AB de Villiers, adding 49 runs for the third wicket. Axar Patel dismissed De Villiers in the 10th over, and it seemed like DC would win the game.

However, Bharat stitched a game-changing partnership of 111 runs for the fourth wicket with Glenn Maxwell to help RCB win. The match went to the last over, with RCB needing 15 to win. Avesh Khan conceded nine runs off the first five deliveries.

The equation was down to six off one. However, the DC pacer bowled a wide delivery and brought it down to five off one. Khan then bowled a low full-toss which was smashed over the long-on boundary by Bharat as RCB recorded a famous win.

2. MS Dhoni - Hit a last-ball six against Punjab in 2016

One of the most incredible finishes in IPL history happened during the 2016 edition of the tournament in a match between Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Punjab Kings. RPS needed 173 runs to win their last league game.

The Pune-based franchise were 150/6 after 19 overs. MS Dhoni was in the middle with Ravichandran Ashwin. Axar Patel bowled the last over, and Dhoni decided not to rotate the strike on the first ball. The equation was 23 runs off five balls when Patel bowled a wide.

Dhoni then hit three maximums and a boundary off the next five deliveries to help RPS record a four-wicket win.

RPS required a last-ball six to win the match, and Dhoni smacked a full delivery from Patel over the mid-wicket boundary to help his team end their campaign on a winning note.

3. Dwayne Bravo - 1st batter to hit a last-ball six when 4+ runs were needed

The first player to finish an IPL match with a last-ball six when his team required more than four runs was DJ Bravo. He accomplished the feat while donning the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the league stage of the 2012 season.

Chasing 159 runs to win at Eden Gardens, CSK reached 150/4 in 19 overs courtesy of Michael Hussey's half-century. Dhoni and Bravo were in the middle. Bravo took a single off the first ball of the over bowled by Rajat Bhatia.

Rajat then dismissed Dhoni by rattling his stumps on the second delivery. Bravo and Jadeja could only score three runs off the next three deliveries. CSK required five off the last ball.

Bhatia then bowled a low full toss which was hit hard by Bravo. The ball cleared the long-on boundary as the CSK dressing room celebrated in joy.

