“Trailer for RCB’s death bowling” - Twitter reacts after Kyle Jamieson concedes 26 runs in an over

Kyle Jamieson was on cloud nine after being picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹15 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction. But since bagging the lucrative contract, it has all gone downhill for the lanky pacer. Jamieson has endured a torrid time in the ongoing New Zealand-Australia five-match T20I series.
Kyle Jamieson has managed to pick up just one wicket in the first four matches of the series, conceding 175 runs in 15 overs at an extremely high economy rate of 11.66.
He was taken to the cleaners by Aaron Finch in the fourth T20I, which is being played today. Bowling the last over of the first innings, Aaron Finch smacked him for four sixes as Jamieson ended up conceding 26 runs in the over.
With Kyle Jamieson in a rut after signing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Twitter had a field day trolling the New Zealand cricketer.
RCB trolled for buying Kyle Jamieson
As expected, many fans cheekily trolled RCB for shelling out ₹15 crore for Kyle Jamieson. With former RCB player Aaron Finch smashing Jamieson all over the park, the irony wasn’t lost on them.
Kyle Jamieson trends on Twitter for all the wrong reasons
After conceding 26 runs in his last over, Kyle Jamieson returned with figures of 4-0-49-0. Fans trolled him for his poor performance throughout the series.