IPL 2021: #BringBackWarner and #NoWarnerNoSRH trends on Twitter as netizens demand David Warner's comeback

Fans on Twitter rallied in support of David Warner, who was sacked as skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) a few days ago. The Aussie was also dropped from the side's playing XI for their game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), adding to the agony.

The aficionados called this act by the management a great disservice to a player who has only given his best to the franchise over the last few years.

Some of the fans even commented that David Warner would be their captain, irrespective of the 'c' beside his name.

Also Read | IPL 2021: "He was shocked and disappointed" - SRH's Tom Moody on David Warner's reaction to sacking

Their exasperation was evident as #BringBackWarner and #NoWarnerNoSRH trended on Twitter India ahead of SRH's game today against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Here are some of the tweets:

4 × Playoffs

1 × 🏆 Trophy

One of the greatest overseas Batsmen#BringBackWarner @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/xBXYWpRUgJ — SunRisers Hyderabad Trends ™ (@TrendsSRH) May 3, 2021

Warner left alcohol for almost an year. Such is his dedication to Cricket and SRH. Again drank beer only after winning the cup.

Love you Davey 🧡@SunRisers #BringBackWarner pic.twitter.com/NLS8p9pJQk — Moukthik (@MoukthikS) May 3, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

David BHAI 🧡



The Bhai Relation he have with us 🥺❤️#BringBackWarner @Sunrisers pic.twitter.com/p15p9Zug3J — SunRisers Hyderabad Trends ™ (@TrendsSRH) May 3, 2021

Bring back Warner



He carried whole team batting from 2014



How can you drop him 2 or 3 slow innings @SunRisers #BringBackWarner #NoWarnerNoSRH pic.twitter.com/9uyCPMZRFs — RISERS ARMY (@Sunrisers_FC_) May 3, 2021

This pic tells u how @davidwarner31 carried this team on his own for years..#BringBackWarner #NoWarnerNoSRH pic.twitter.com/10g8eo0zRp — KICK Tollywood (@KickTwood) May 3, 2021

Advertisement

Rey @SunRisers .. @davidwarner31 has carried the team on his shoulders for 6 long years & if u guys can't even carry him for just 6 matches then just f#*% off.. shame on u guys#BringBackWarner#NoWarnerNoSRH pic.twitter.com/oKoILZqnJX — KICK Tollywood (@KickTwood) May 3, 2021

First remove this guy. Last year dropped Kane in the starting and this year dropped Manish and now Warner.. He is fit for nothing... Don’t even buy flight tickets, let him buy on his own. #BringBackWarner #NoWarnerNoSupport #NoWarnerNoSRH @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/yRELnu1ipQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_v0hra) May 3, 2021

Advertisement

David Warner's numbers for the Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, who has scored 5,447 runs in the IPL, has accrued nearly 74 percent of those while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He is the team's leading run-scorer with 4,012 runs in 93 innings, which is close to 1,500 runs more than Shikhar Dhawan (2,518 runs), who is in the second position.

Since the franchise signed him in 2014, David Warner has been the leading run-scorer for SRH whenever he's played the IPL.

In 2014, he mustered 528 runs and was the fourth highest run-scorer in the tournament, while in 2015, he was the winner of the 'Orange Cap' with 562 runs in 14 matches.

David Warner led the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their only title triumph in 2016 and had a fabulous season with the bat, scoring a mind-boggling 848 runs in 17 encounters.

He carried his excellent form into the 2017 edition of the tournament as well, with 641 runs in 14 games, and was the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

After missing the IPL in 2018, he returned as the leading run-scorer in 2019 with 692 runs, even though he played just 12 matches.

Warner added 548 runs to his tally last season and is the joint second-highest run-scorer for SRH in IPL 2021, with 193 runs in six matches.