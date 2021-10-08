IPL 2021: "Very happy to do this in this stage of the game" - Shivam Mavi opens up after match-winning spell against RR

Shivam Mavi starred with the ball as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bundled out Rajasthan Royals (RR) for 85 runs to set up a 86-run victory on Thursday.

Defending 172 runs, Kolkata broke Rajasthan's backbone, reducing them to 13/4 with 3.4 overs with Sanju Samson, their highest run-scorer back in the hut. Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson ran a riot with the ball as RR never recovered from there.

Mavi, who was adjudged as the player of the match, revealed that the plan was to target the stumps. Speaking at the end of the game, the young fast bowler said:

"Very happy to do this in this stage of the game. Plan was to bowl wicket-to-wicket and not give room. Because the ball was staying low."

Shivam Mavi recorded his best figures, returning with 4/21 from 3.1 overs. He picked up key wickets of Sanju Samson, in-from Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips and Rahul Tewatia. But for Mavi, dismissing hard-hitting all-rounder Dube was the best of all.

"Shivam Dube's. When you get someone lbw or bowled, you feel good as a bowler," he said.

Shivam Mavi cleaned up the Mumbai-born batsman with a straight delivery. The lack of bounce on the ball got the better of Shivam Dube (18 off 20) after another good start.

"You have to keep learning when you arrive" - Shivam Mavi on his transition from U-19 to IPL

Shivam Mavi played a key role in 2018 U-19 World Cup. He stated that the last couple of years with the Kolkata Knight Riders has been a learning curve for him.

"When I was playing U-19, I came to KKR. You have to keep learning when you arrive, and I have learnt when to use the slower balls, when to bowl the yorkers, and what to deliver in which period of the game," Shivam Mavi concluded.

So far in the IPL 2021, Shivam Mavi has picked up nine wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 6.84.

