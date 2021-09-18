IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag picks four players to watch out for in the second half

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag named four players to watch out for in the second half of the IPL. He chose Ishan Kishan, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, and KL Rahul as the players to look forward to in the second phase of the tournament.

Speaking to PTI, Virender Sehwag said that a few players might get a chance to be part of the World Cup squad if they perform well in the IPL. Asked about the players he would like to see up close at the IPL, Sehwag said:

"My first choice will be Ishan Kishan followed by Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson. These four I will be intently watching. I have loved Devdutt's batting and if I have to pick one amongst the four, he is my man. Who knows, if he does well, he might be drafted in as that Indian top-order for the T20 World Cup."

Sehwag then revealed Delhi and Mumbai are favorites to win the tournament in the UAE. He said:

"Since the second half has been shifted to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, I think Delhi and Mumbai will again be favourites and the five-time champions are slightly ahead," added Sehwag.

All four of these players will be in action soon and looking to perform well for their teams. Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul also earned berths in the 15-man India squad for the T20 World Cup.

Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal are still on the fringes of the national team, so they will be eager to play some impactful knocks in the UAE leg of the IPL to be on the radar of the selectors.

Everyone wants Virat to win a trophy for the Bangalore franchise: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag also spoke about RCB's chances in the UAE leg and opined Virat Kohli needs to win at least one trophy for his beloved fans, who have been patiently expecting a cup for many years. On RCB's chances and expectations from Virat Kohli, Sehwag said:

"The IPL is important for every captain but I think more so for Virat as with his huge fanbase, everyone wants Virat to win a trophy for the Bangalore franchise if not multiple times, then at least once in his tenure as captain. This has been a strange year off the field due to pandemic and who knows it might be a different year for Bangalore from previous seasons and they go on to win the trophy."

RCB are currently in the third position in the IPL 2021 points table. They will kick off their campaign in the second phase of the IPL against the Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

