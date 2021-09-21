IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag reckons that Punjab Kings will beat Rajasthan Royals in today's match

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has predicted his winner for today's IPL match. Sehwag feels the Punjab Kings will commence their second half of the Indian Premier League with a win over the Rajasthan Royals. The match between the two sides will be at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While sharing the third episode of his series 'Virugiri Dot Com' on his social media accounts, Sehwag discussed yesterday's (September 20) encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. During the video, Sehwag also previewed and made his prediction about today's (September 21) encounter between PKBS and RR. The video was captioned:

"Virugiri Dot Com EP 3. Kaise di Bangalore ne kal Pakistan ko Shraddhanjali. Kohli par bekaar ka bawal aur aap logon ke mazedaar sawaal. All this and much more in today’s Virugiri Dot Com, Khinchaai Full on….#Virugiri #rcbvkkr #ipl2021 #viratkohli #mystery"

You can find the video below:

While unfolding yesterday's match, Sehwag made a jest on RCB's batters with the announcement of the ECB pulling out from their tour of Pakistan. He jokingly said:

"At the same time (time when RCB batters were at the crease), news came from England that they too had canceled their tour of Pakistan like New Zealand. Due to this the Pakistani fans were very sad. The RCB batsmen could not bear to see the sadness of the Pakistani fans because of the cancelation of yet another series, so as a tribute they scored the same no. of runs, as in the year Pakistan won the World Cup - 92"

Sehwag, who has also played for Kings XI Punjab in the past, predicted today's encounter between PBKS and RR in Punjab's favor and said:

"Cricket is a game of uncertainties, and every prediction fail's here, but according to me, Punjab Kings will win today's game which is against Rajasthan Royals."

Punjab Kings are currently in seventh spot after winning just three out of their eight matches. If they were to qualify for the playoffs, the team would have to win five of their remaining six matches.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

"I would like Nicholas Pooran to finish the job for his side" - Virender Sehwag

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League Final (CPL)

The former cricketer-turned commentator wants West Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran to contribute with the bat and finish the job for his side. Sehwag mentioned:

"Punjab have great hitters like Gayle, Pooran, Rahul, Agarwal and Deepak Hooda who are in form but I would like Nicholas Pooran to finish the job for his side."

Also Read

Pooran had a horrid first half of the IPL with the bat. The left-hander scored just 28 runs in six innings, scoring a quadruple of zero's in the process. He was eventually replaced by Dawid Malan against the Delhi Capitals just before the event was suspended.

With only three wins - both sides will be longing for some consistency to get their campaign up and running.

Edited by Diptanil Roy