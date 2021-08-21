IPL 2021: RCB sign Wanindu Hasaranga as replacement for Adam Zampa

In a major reveal ahead of the IPL 2021' UAE leg, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have announced the induction of Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga as a replacement for Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Adam Zampa had pulled out of the first-half of IPL 2021 without playing a single game for personal reasons. Wanindu Hasaranga, on the other hand, has been in stunning form for the island nation. He was the highest wicket-taker in the India-Sri Lanka series with 10 scalps from 5 games courtsey of his cunning leg-spin skills.

The 24-year-old is also a handy batsman in the lower order, having scored over 800 runs in international cricket from 51 games.

Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera join RCB ahead of IPL 2021 Phase 2

RCB also announced a few other replacements. The New Zealand duo of Finn Allen and Scott Kuggeleijn won't be available for the season and so will Australia's Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams. Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera will replace Sams while Singaporean cricketer Tim David will replace Allen.

A right-arm fast-bowler, Dushmantha Chameera will add to RCB's new-ball reserves. He has played 73 internationals for Sri Lanka, gleaning 97 wickets in total. Tim David is a well-known BBL star and will bolster RCB's all-round ability. He has played 11 internationals, collecting 429 runs at a strike rate of 157.72 and 5 wickets.

