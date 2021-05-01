IPL 2021: [Watch] CSK shares an uncut clip from a net session ahead of their big game against MI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have shared a video of their players putting in the hard yards in a net session before today's big game. CSK will square off against the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the fixture popularly dubbed the 'Indian El Clasico'.

In the clip, we see Suresh Raina, along with other CSK players, honing their skills ahead of the crucial game against MI. CSK shared the video with the caption: "Up, Close and Uncut! One shot show into the Super practice."

Up, Close and Uncut!

One shot show into the Super practice . #MIvCSK

Following their disappointing outing last year in the UAE, CSK have seemingly emerged as the team to beat this season. They currently occupy the top spot in the points table with five wins out of six games.

CSK have won 5 games on the bounce and will be keen to continue their winning momentum. The MS Dhoni-led team have so far blown away their opponents in the IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, their opponents Mumbai Indians have had a mixed start to their campaign and currently occupy the fourth spot in the points table with three wins from six games.

CSK vs MI Head-to-Head Record

Rohit Sharma (L) & MS Dhoni will lead their respective teams.

Last season, CSK had their worst ever campaign in the IPL as they finished seventh. However, they were able to get the better of Mumbai Indians once, while MI won the other league encounter in UAE.

Overall, it's the Mumbai Indians who have a positive head-to-head record against the three-time title holders. MI leads CSK by 18-12.

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of a win and hence confidence will be running high in both the camps. The two teams have 8 IPL titles between them and one can expect a mouth-watering encounter when the two teams clash at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi today.