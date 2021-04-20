IPL 2021: [Watch] Kumar Sangakkara lightens up RR's dressing room after defeat against CSK

Rajasthan Royals (RR) fell to a 45-run defeat against the Chennai Super Kings in their last IPL encounter on Monday. In a clip shared by RR on Twitter, Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara was seen lifting his side's spirit following their defeat.

The mood in the dressing room was gloomy after the loss, and Kumar Sangakkara urged his team to have more fun while playing the game.

Here is the clip:

A defeat won't break our spirit.



It's a long journey - let's get those smiles back, #RoyalsFamily.

In the video, the Sri Lankan legend can be heard saying:

"Have some fun. We will win; we will lose. Don't lose that sense of fun and enjoyment. You can have long faces. You can have great days. You can have terrible days. Enjoy everything we do. That's what we are here to do. We spoke about no fear. We spoke about supporting each other. But most importantly, when you do that, you have to have fun. This is the game. If we want it, we take it. Get some music on, get some smiles on. And get that energy up. That's what i want you guys to bring."

Coming to their game against CSK, RR were rocked by early wickets while chasing 189 for the win.

Once Jos Buttler (49) got out, the writing looked on the wall as the Rajasthan side collapsed, managing only 143-9 in their designated 20 overs.

Following their last-place finish in IPL 2020, RR will be keen to make amends. However, they haven't had the best of starts to their new campaign, winning once and losing twice so far.

Injuries have also rocked the franchise as Jofra Archer is yet to make an appearance while Ben Stokes has returned home after injuring his finger against the Punjab Kings.

RR to face Virat Kohli's RCB next

Virat Kohli. (Pic credits: BCCI)

Sanju Samson and his team's task isn't going to get any easier as they will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the only unbeaten team in the competition, in their next encounter on April 22.

Last season, the Bangalore franchise won both their matches against the Royals. However, overall, there is nothing to choose between the two sides in terms of their head-to-head record. Both sides have won 10 games each, while three matches have ended with no result.

RR, though, might have a slight advantage as this will be RCB's first game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, while the Royals have already played three matches at the venue.

❝ It's always good to look at the positives and move on. ❞

❝ It's always good to look at the positives and move on. ❞

- @IamSanjuSamson