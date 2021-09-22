IPL 2021: [Watch] Kartik Tyagi and Chetan Sakariya’s shirtless dance in RR dressing room after unbelievable win

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pace bowlers Kartik Tyagi and Chetan Sakariya celebrated their stunning win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) by dancing shirtless in the RR dressing room.

Kartik Tyagi was the hero of RR’s come-from-behind win as the bowler conceded a solitary run in the last over, with PBKS needing only four, in match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) in Dubai on Tuesday.

RR have shared a video of the celebrations in the dressing room, in which Kartik Tyagi and Chetan Sakariya are seen dancing without their shirts on. Yashasvi Jaiswal, with his jersey on, is also spotted smiling in between the two performers.

The Rajasthan franchise shared the video on their Twitter account with the caption:

“Straight from a happy dressing room. #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021.”

While the RR players were expectedly elated, Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara had some words of advice for the cricketers. He said:

“There is nothing in life that says that someone deserves something or doesn’t. If that was the case, we won’t be here today in this mood. But a win is a win. And you know as well as anyone that we’ll take that."

PBKS were in a dominant position while chasing186 against RR. Going into the last two overs, they only needed eight runs to win with eight wickets in hand. However, Mustafizur Rahman conceded only four runs in the penultimate over. Kartik Tyagi then bowled an unforgettable last over, conceding only one and claiming two wickets.

“Knew I have death-over skills" - Kartik Tyagi

Speaking after the sensational win, Kartik Tyagi asserted that he always knew he had the skills to deliver in the death overs. The 20-year-old said after being named Man of the Match:

"I've always heard from everyone and also watched games in this format where strange things have happened. Today, I was fortunate to play a big role in something special. I was bowling a bit too short earlier, later worked on it consciously after getting a lot of feedback. I knew I have the death-overs skills."

Having conquered PBKS, RR will next face Delhi Capitals (DC) on September 25 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

