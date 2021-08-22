IPL 2021: [Watch] Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag and Mahipal Lomror face off in Super Over challenge

Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricketers Riyan Parag and Mahipal Lomror took a Super Over challenge during the franchise’s practice session as they prepared for the second half of IPL 2021.

On Sunday, Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter account shared a video of a Super Over battle between the two young guns. Parag batted first and scored 11 runs in the Super Over. Lomror only managed four runs in return and was dismissed twice, losing the challenge.

Rajasthan Royals uploaded the interesting clip on their Twitter handle with the caption:

“Now streaming Riyan vs Mahipal in a Super Over challenge. #RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol | @ParagRiyan | @mahipallomror36.”

Parag (19) and Lomror (21) are two of the most promising youngsters on the domestic circuit in India.

Parag played seven matches in the first half of IPL 2021 but only managed 78 runs at a strike rate of 144.44 with a best of 25. He displayed sharp reflexes to run out Rishabh Pant off his own bowling in the match against the Delhi Capitals. Lomror, meanwhile, is yet to play a game for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. Last season, he scored 59 runs in three games with a best of 47.

While Parag represents Assam in domestic cricket, Lomror plays for Rajasthan. Parag has the experience of 13 first-class matches in which he has scored 659 with one hundred and four fifties. Lomror, on the other hand, has featured in 33 first-class games and has 1953 runs to his name, which includes four hundreds and 12 fifties.

Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing first half in IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals played seven matches in the India leg of IPL 2021, winning three and losing four. They went down against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-scoring thriller in their opening game despite a scintillating hundred from Sanju Samson.

They came back well to defeat DC by three wickets in another close finish but lost to Chennai Super Kings by 45 runs and were then crushed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 wickets).

Rajasthan Royals, however, hit back, registering impressive wins in two of their next three games. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders (six wickets) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (55 runs) while going down to Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Rajasthan Royals were dealt a massive blow ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 with wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler pulling out. He and his wife are expecting their second child soon.

The Royals are already without the services of the injured Jofra Archer. The participation of Ben Stokes, who is on a mental health break, also remains doubtful.

