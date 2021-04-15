IPL 2021: [Watch] Sanju Samson premeditates the scoop to take a blinder 

Sanju Samson had the best possible start to the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals game, with the skipper taking a stunner to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan.

Many fans on Twitter uploaded the video of Sanju Samson’s enthralling catch, with the official IPL website sharing a clip of it too. You can check it out here.

Sanju Samson’s brilliant effort helped send the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan back for cheap. It was Jaydev Unadkat who got his second wicket of the game, but credit must be given to the Rajasthan Royals skipper for his athleticism and presence of mind.

The left-arm pacer bowled a fullish ball outside the off-stump, which Shikhar Dhawan shuffled across in an attempt to scoop it over to the leg side. The Delhi Capitals opener didn’t get the best connection and hit it much finer than he would’ve liked.

Sanju Samson didn’t let the shuffling Shikhar Dhawan distract him as he dived to his right and pulled off the one-handed stunner. His effort meant Shikhar Dhawan departed after scoring just nine runs off 11 balls against the Rajasthan Royals.

Sanju Samson’s RR on top after an impressive powerplay

Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl first, with his move paying dividends. Chetan Sakariya built on his solid debut from the first game, conceding just two runs in the first over.

Advertisement

The pressure brought the in-form Prithvi Shaw’s scalp in the next over, with the opener edging one straight to point. Sanju Samson’s stunning effort meant Jaydev Unadkat picked his second of the night as Shikhar Dhawan was sent packing.

Ajinkya Rahane was next to go, with Jaydev Unadkat making sure he continued to outfox the DC batsmen. The left-arm seamer deceived Rahane with a slower delivery, and the batsman could only hit it straight back to the bowler with Unadkat completing a simple catch.

Rajasthan Royals’ stunning start means the Delhi Capitals are reeling at 57/4 at the end of the first ten overs. It is now up to Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav to resurrect the innings in Mumbai.