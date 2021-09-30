IPL 2021: [Watch] The RCB fraternity reflects on their Royal derby win 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have completed the double over the Rajasthan Royals in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time finalists recorded a comfortable win last night to cement the third spot in in the points table.

After successive losses to KKR and CSK, the franchise have bounced back with successive wins and are in pole position among their points table neighbors to make it to the playoffs. RCB skipper Virat Kohli asserted the value of momentum and how they cannot afford to let go at this juncture. Speaking to the team in the dressing room following their win over RR, he said:

"We have created momentum at the right time and we just need to build it upwards. Regardless of what happens, we see the value of wickets and are we gonna get wickets is not by banking on the oppostion's mistakes but by majing sure that you bowl a good ball. You create enough pressure for that wicket to come eventually."

Head coach Mike Hesson also lauded the performances of the players in the dressing room. He acknowledged the efforts of George Carton to get the vital breakthrough and also the work done by the spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed in the middle overs. According to RCB social media handles, he said:

"It was professional out there, very professional. I was just very pleased with the performance today, We always talk avout trying to get better in certain areas but I thought today was a very professional performance having once been under the pump and the way we fought back."

The RCB now have 14 points in 11 matches and are on course to make it to the playoffs for the second season running.

My 4th player of the match award for RCB, and this is in UAE only: Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg-spinner was awarded the player of the match for his fine display with the ball in the first innings. He returned figures of 2-18 and claimed the wickets of middle order batsmen Mahipal Lomror and Liam Livingstone.

He expressed his pleasure after winning the award and noted that he expected RR to get 170-180 based on the way they started the innings. The inaugural champions registered 77 runs for the opening wicket, but stumbled in the middle overs to collapse for 149. Chahal said:

"It felt like they will score 170-180 with the start they got but we bowled well in the middle overs, especially Shahbaz, he got 2 wickets in one over. Definitely an amazing feeling to win the player of the match, this is my fourth one and it is in the UAE only."

The RCB will next take on PBKS in Sharjah on October 3 and could potentially seal a playoff spot with a win in the afternoon clash.

