IPL 2021: "We were 20-25 runs short"- Sanju Samson on RR's defeat to Mumbai Indians

Sanju Samson has said that he regrets the fact that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) failed to end their batting innings with a flourish against the Mumbai Indians in their IPL game on Thursday in which they succumbed to a 7- wicket defeat. Samson believes RR were 20-25 runs short after being invited to bat first.

The platform was set for the Royals to go big in the latter overs as they were well placed at 126-2 after 15 overs. However, they could only end up with 171 runs on the board thanks to some brilliant death bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, skipper Sanju Samson said the wicket was true and RR should have got more runs on the board.

"Surely, a few runs short, maybe around 20-25 runs short. We were going on nicely (with the bat), but didn't finish well. The bowlers have been doing their job well, but as batsmen, we need to get them a good score to defend. It was a good wicket, the ball was coming on nicely and they (MI) batted really well, as a team." the wicketkeeper-batsman said.

Sanju Samson did well with the bat against the Mumbai Indians, scoring 41 off 27 deliveries. However, he was undone by a brilliant yorker from Trent Boult at the death.

The Royals have now lost four of their first six games in IPL 2021 and are already lagging behind in the race for the top four.

"Trust yourself, play positive and fearless cricket"- Sanju Samson's advice to his teammates

Sanju Samson believes the Royals will need to put up more runs on the board as a batting unit. The captain urged his team to play positive and fearless cricket if they want to climb out of the bottom half of the points table.

Advertisement

"We will need to score more runs as a batting group. Trust yourself, play positive and fearless cricket - that's all one should do." Samson added

It cannot be ignored that RR are missing key overseas players like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, who would have been guaranteed starters in the playing XI. As things stand, they are staring at undergoing another forgetful campaign in the IPL, having suffered their fourth defeat of the season today.