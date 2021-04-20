IPL 2021: "We have attacked their players in different ways; we'll do the same again"- MI bowling coach Shane Bond on facing DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach Shane Bond launched a warning that they would take the game to their opposition when they square up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) today.

MI got the better of the Delhi-based outfit on all four occasions last season, including the all-important final.

Both teams are currently on two wins each this season. Shane Bond highlighted how their death bowling would make things tough for DC.

"We are always well planned, and we have attacked their players in different ways. We will do the same again. Last couple of games, teams have got a really good start against us. Our spinners have done a brilliant job in the middle. But the way Boom (Jasprit Bumrah) and Boulty (Trent Bould) have closed out the innings. Teams are only scoring 20-25 runs in the last five overs, which is a real credit to them. They are really clear about what they want to do." Bond said in a chat with MI.

MI have clawed their way back in the last two ties against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Against Hyderabad, MI took 33-5 in the last five overs, while against KKR, they restricted them to 20-3 in the same phase, clinching wins in both matches from a seemingly lost position.

MI played some of their best cricket against Delhi: Shane Bond

Shane Bond feels that MI played some of their best cricket last season against the Delhi Capitals. MI registered fairly comfortable wins on all four occasions last campaign.

"They are a team that are highly talented and played outstanding cricket, and they have started the season well again. I think they were all competitive games last year, and we probably played some of our best cricket against Delhi. They certainly deserved their place in the final. They have a really well-balanced team." the MI bowling coach said.

Apart from their recent positive record, MI have another advantage going in their favor. This will be DC's first game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, while MI have already played their first three games at the venue.

"We know we are a team that match up pretty well against them. We know the wicket here is tricky. But we have got experience. Hopefully, that would stand us in good stead." Bond added.

The two teams have locked horns 28 times, with Mumbai leading the head-to-head record 16-12.

It remains to be seen whether an in-form Shikhar Dhawan and co. can take the MI bowling apart, which has been their major strength so far this season.