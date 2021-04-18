IPL 2021: "We are definitely not going to underestimate anyone"- Anrich Nortje on DC facing Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje believes one cannot underestimate any of the franchises in the IPL. The South African added that every team is capable of producing a match-winning performance ahead of his side's upcoming encounter against the Punjab Kings.

Anrich Nortje missed his side's first two games of the season, but he should be available for tonight's encounter against the Punjab outfit.

Speaking about his next opponents, the 27-year-old said the Delhi Capitals could not afford to take any team lightly in the competition.

"There's no team that's got a bad team, so every side is really competitive, and it can come off for anyone on any day. We are definitely not going to underestimate anyone, and hopefully, we can bring our A-game (against Punjab Kings)." the South African bowler said in a chat with DC's social media team.

Speaking about his quarantine experience, Nortje was relieved that it finally came to an end. The fast bowler could have been available for DC's second game of the season.

However, Nortje had initially tested positive for COVID-19. Later, it was discovered that the test gave a false positive report, and the bowler was finally allowed to join DC's training camp.

"Ten days in the room was quite a lot for me. It was nice to get out, run around and bowl a bit. I really enjoyed it, and hopefully, I can build it up from here on," said Nortje.

"We have got a great bowling line-up"- Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje was asked about the makeup of DC's squad for this IPL season and the South African suggested that the bowling line-up was one of DC's key strengths.

"We are unfortunately missing Shreyas (Iyer), but we definitely have a great combination of players. We have got a great bowling line-up as well. It's just about picking the right team on the right wicket and conditions. We definitely have a lot of options in our bowling line-up, which is really nice to have and hopefully, we can make the best of the conditions and the different players that we have got." Nortje said.

DC have used Chris Woakes and Tom Curran as their two overseas bowling options in their first two games.

While Woakes has done well with the new ball, getting early breakthroughs, Curran has been expensive, conceding runs at an economy of 9.55 and 10 in the opening two games.

Hence, Anrich Nortje could replace Curran for DC's next match against the Punjab Kings today.

