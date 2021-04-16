IPL 2021 Weekly roundup: Five best catches

What a thrilling week of IPL action we've had. Seven matches so far, and almost all of them have gone down to the wire. In just its first week, IPL 2021 has seen some scintillating performances with the bat and numerous tight bowling displays.

From Sanju Samson's blistering century in a losing cause to Maxwell's redemption to Harshal Patel and Andre Russell's 5-wicket hauls - the tournament has seen drama and action over the past week.

While performances with the bat and the ball are well recognized, brilliance on the field is seldom undervalued. As the popular saying goes, catches win you matches.

Having said that, we look at the 5 best catches that IPL 2021 has witnessed in the opening week's action.

#5 Manish Pandey (SRH) to dismiss Andre Russell (KKR) [IPL 2021 Match 03]

Manish Pandey takes a stunning catch to dismiss KKR's Andre Russell | Image: IPLT20

It is always challenging for a right-hander to take catches towards his left, and more so when the ball is smashed by a power hitter like Andre Russell.

In SRH's opening clash against KKR, Manish Pandey pulled off a splendid catch to dismiss Andre Russell off the bowling of Rashid Khan while running to his left. Standing at mid-off, Manish Pandey had to run to his left to grab a low and fierce strike by Andre Russell in the deep.

Being the athletic fielder he is, Pandey got into position swiftly and picked up a front-leaping catch to dismiss KKR's dangerous batsman. While Pandey made the catch look very easy in the end, it was certainly a stunner. Manish Pandey was also awarded the Perfect Catch of the Match award for his brilliant effort on the field.

Watch the video below:

#4 Washington Sundar (RCB) catch to dismiss Chris Lynn (MI) [IPL 2021 Match 01]

Washington Sundar takes a stunner to dismiss Chris Lynn on 49

In what was nothing short of a breathtaking catching effort, Washington Sundar took an absolute stunner while chasing the ball after a top edge off the bat of Chris Lynn.

The young Washington Sundar bowled a brilliant delivery to Mumbai batsman Chris Lynn, who was batting at 49. Trying to sweep it away for a boundary, the ball caught Lynn's top edge and went high up in the air.

Noticing that no fielder was in a catching position, Sundar took things in his own hands and ran backwards to chase the ball. The youngster kept his eyes and his focus on the ball and completed the catch perfectly.

Washington Sundar's effort will certainly go down as one of the best catches of IPL 2021.

Watch the video below:

#3 Mohammed Shami (PBKS) to dismiss Ben Stokes (RR) [IPL 2021 Match 04]

Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda converge near the wickets to take a catch

In the 4th game of IPL 2021, where the Punjab Kings faced the Rajasthan Royals, Mohammed Shami took a brilliant catch to dismiss Ben Stokes off his own bowling. Trying to use Shami's pace to strike the ball over the boundary ropes, Ben Stokes caught the top edge and the ball went miles up in the air.

Three fielders, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami almost crashed into each other as they tried to grab the offering. However, Shami kept his nerves despite colliding with KL Rahul and managed to clutch the ball to pick up the all important wicket of Ben Stokes.

Watch the video below:

#2 Chetan Sakariya (RR) to dismiss Nicholas Pooran (PBKS) [IPL Match 04]

Chetan Sakariya takes a flying catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran of PBKS

Chetan Sakariya has been a revelation for the Rajasthan Royals this season so far. The 23-year-old picked 3 wickets on debut and impressed with a brilliant economy in a high-scoring encounter to make an early impression. He then continued his good run in the next game.

Aside from his bowling achievements, another feat the Rajasthan Royals youngster would be proud is his scintillating catch to dismiss PBKS' Nicholas Pooran.

Standing just inside the circle at short fine leg, Sakariya pulled off a diving catch to send Pooran back to the pavilion. He also received the perfect catch of the match award for his stunning effort on the field.

Watch the video below:

#1 Sanju Samson (RR) to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan (DC) [IPL Match 07]

Sanju Samson dives to take a catch off Jaydev Unadkat's bowling to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan

Sanju Samson had a brilliant outing in his first game of IPL 2021 as he scored a blistering century against the Punjab Kings. The Rajasthan Royals captain, however, failed to replicate his batting performance in the next game against the Delhi Capitals.

Sanju Samson will, however, remember the game against DC for the brilliant catch he took to get rid of the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan. Flying to his right, Samson completed a terrific one-handed catch after Dhawan edged a delivery by Jaydev Unadkat.

Watch the video below: