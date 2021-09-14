IPL 2021: Which players have the most ducks in the tournament's history?

Having zero against their name on the scorecard is demoralizing for any batter and the IPL has had quite a list of players with that record. Some of these even include batting mainstays of the teams.

With IPL 2021 set to resume in the UAE starting September 19, the onus is on the batters to chip in as much as they can to help their side set or chase totals.

The Mumbai Indians will play Chennai Super Kings in what will be the 30th match of the season and the first of the UAE leg. 29 games took place during the first phase of the tournament in India across multiple cities including Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi.

Ahead of the return of the latest edition of the IPL, we take a look at some of the players with the most ducks in the tournament since its inception.

#1 Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) | 13 ducks in the IPL

It's not the sort of record you would associate the swashbuckling Mumbai skipper with, but it is true.

Rohit Sharma has 13 noughts to his name in the tournament's history and this ties him with Ajinkya Rahane (DC), Harbhajan Singh (MI, CSK) and Ambati Rayudu (MI, CSK).

#2 Manish Pandey (SRH) | 12 ducks

Sunrisers Hyderabad top-order batter Manish Pandey may have been the first Indian centurion in the IPL, but he also has a dozen ducks to his name in the marquee tournament.

Joining him with 12 zeroes are Mandeep Singh (PBKS), Piyush Chawla (MI, CSK) and former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir.

#3 Glenn Maxwell (RCB) | 11 ducks

Former PBKS star Glenn Maxwell may have set multiple editions of the tournament ablaze with his big-hitting, but he also fizzled out 11 times and walked back to the dugout with a zero against his name. Joining him with 11 ducks is KKR stumper Dinesh Karthik.

Other big names with most ducks in the IPL

Player Team Ducks Shikhar Dhawan DC 10 AB de Villiers RCB 9 Sanju Samson RR 8 Chris Gayle PBKS 8 Suresh Raina CSK 8

Edited by Anantaajith Ra