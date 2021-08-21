IPL 2021 will decide Hardik Pandya's availability as bowler at the T20 World Cup: Paras Mhambrey

National Cricket Academy (NCA) bowling coach Paras Mhambrey reckons that IPL 2021 will give Indian cricket a decent idea of how much Hardik Pandya can be utilised as a bowler at the T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya has bowled sparingly over the last year, having undergone a back surgery in 2019. He will next be seen in action in the second half of IPL 2021, which begins on September 19 in the UAE.

Speaking to IANS, Mhambrey opined that Mumbai Indians (MI) will definitely use Hardik Pandya’s services as a bowler. He stated:

"Yes, the way I look at him and the way I feel, I am sure he will bowl (in IPL). First step is the IPL. Maybe the franchise will decide how will they use him. That, kind of, will decide how it will be preparatory ground for the World Cup."

Mhambrey, who was India's bowling coach during the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka last month, admitted that it is crucial to manage Hardik Pandya's workload in the build-up to the T20 World Cup.

The ICC event will begin in the UAE and Oman immediately after the conclusion of the IPL. Mhambrey explained:

"With Hardik, we are obviously slowly taking it forward. I am not going to push him in terms of the number of overs to be bowled. He is pretty much being monitored on how much we are going to push him.

"We have to slowly build up. The World Cup is coming. For us, knowing that he is going to play a very crucial role for us, it is important to manage his bowling workload very well."

Hardik Pandya brings a different dimension as a bowler: Paras Mhambrey

The former India pacer agreed that, as a batter itself, Hardik Pandya has a lot to offer to the Indian team. He, however, opined that adding bowling skills give a different dimension to him as a cricketer. Mhambrey elaborated:

"We know the batting that he offers you. But if we add the bowling to it, he brings a different dimension. In that sense we are working on it. Everyone -- strength & conditioning department and the physios -- is in sync and we have chatted it out."

In Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya bowled 14 overs in three ODIs and claimed two wickets at an average of 48.5 and an economy rate of 6.92. He also sent down two overs in one T20I.

During the home series against England in March, the Baroda cricketer bowled 17 overs in five T20Is, claiming three wickets at an economy rate of 6.94.

Hardik Pandya also bowled in the third and final ODI and gave away only 48 runs in his nine overs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar