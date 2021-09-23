IPL 2021: "You are picking up wickets every time we play, is that becoming a habit?" - Anrich Nortje teases Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada engaged in a fun conversation following the franchise’s clinical eight-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai on Wednesday.

While Nortje was named Man of the Match for his figures of 2 for 12, Rabada claimed 3 for 37. The match marked the reunion of the South African duo that wreaked havoc in the UAE last season. Nortje did not play a single match in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) in India.

In a video posted on IPLT20.com, Rabada and Nortje discussed their reunion in a light-hearted chat.

“It is nice to be bowling with you again,” Rabada said.

To this, Nortje was quick to quip:

“It seems like you are just picking up wickets every time we play. Is that becoming a habit?"

On a more serious note, Nortje asked Rabada to share some insights about his mindset while bowling. The 26-year-old pacer responded:

“I generally don’t think about wickets. I try and think about what’s going to work and hopefully the wickets come. Those are just the byproducts.”

In IPL 2020 that was held in the UAE, Nortje and Rabada combined to claim 52 wickets. While Rabada finished with 30 wickets in 17 games at a strike rate of 13.13, Nortje picked up 22 scalps in 16 matches at a strike rate of 16.63.

“Good to be out with the boys again” - Anrich Nortje

With Shreyas Iyer unavailable for the first half, DC had to play Steve Smith and they couldn’t fit in Nortje due to the cap on overseas players. Following Iyer’s return, Nortje walked into the playing XI against SRH in Dubai, with Smith sitting out.

“It was good. I really enjoyed it and was good to be out with the boys again. It has been a long time since I have played. To be out in Dubai, where we started a year ago, it is really nice,” Nortje told Rabada about the feeling of make a comeback to the starting XI.

The 27-year-old fast bowler got the big wicket of David Warner in the first over, having him caught at point. He returned to trap Kedar Jadhav in front of the stumps with one that came back in.

SRH were restricted to 134 for 9 after which DC cruised to victory by eight wickets.

