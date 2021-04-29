IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal volunteers to teach Kyle Jamieson Hindi while recalling the Martin Guptill incident

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently shared a picture where he revealed Kyle Jamieson wants to learn Hindi from him.

The leg-spinner posted the picture on his Instagram with the caption:

"After @martyguptill31 , now @kylejamieson_ wants to learn Hindi from me."

The IG post brought back a lot of funny memories for cricket fans who still remember what had happened when Chahal had taught Martin Guptill a Hindi cuss word.

The New Zealand batsman was later caught on camera using the abusive word. The incident occurred in January 2020 after the second T20I between India and New Zealand. Both Rohit Sharma and Chahal, who were near Guptill at the time of the incident, were left in splits.

Kyle Jamieson and Yuzvendra Chahal have a lot of fun at the RCB camp and the duo were recently seen recreating WWE superstar Undertaker's entrance on social media.

Yuzvendra Chahal's dismal IPL 2021 so far

For all his fun off the field, Chahal is not having the best season with the ball this year.

The leg spinner has been a vital member of the RCB setup for quite some time now.

But Yuzvendra Chahal has had a tough time with the ball this season, picking up only 3 wickets in 6 games. To make matters worse, he has conceded runs in plenty as well. His economy rate of 8.21 runs per over this season is far above the desired numbers for a spinner of his caliber.

RCB played their first three games at the spin-friendly MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, Chahal wasn't able to exploit the conditions to the best of his ability.

Nevertheless, he continues to be a vital cog in RCB's team. Overall in his IPL career, the 30-year-old has picked up 124 wickets in 105 games at an economy of 7.69.

What makes Chahal's numbers all the more impressive is that he has played 41 of those IPL games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, which is considered to be a batting paradise.

RCB will hope that Chahal will soon bring his A-game as they the business end of the tournament.

Bold Diaries: The Yuzi Chahal Show



When Yuzi is in his elements, laughter is guaranteed. Here’s what happened in the dressing room after our match against RR. 😂#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/tF0e9PKOWo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 24, 2021