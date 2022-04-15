IPL 2022: 3 batters who could score the most runs in the SRH vs KKR clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will go head-to-head against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The two sides will meet at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, April 15th.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been on a consistent run in this tournament thus far. They have won three out of their four games and are second in the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have picked up two wins from their four matches and are looking to build some consistency in the tournament.

KKR lead the head-to-head between the two sides, having won 13 of their 20 encounters against SRH. Both captains will be looking to lead from the front with the bat in hand as they fight for two points. There should be a nice mix of classic stroke-making and power-hitting in this contest.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in tonight's encounter.

#3 Kane Williamson

The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson notched up a crucial half-century to help his side over the line against the Gujarat Titans in their previous contest.

The Kiwi international will once again have to lead his side from the front against one of the most complete bowling units in the IPL. With uncertainty over Rahul Tripathi's fitness, there could be more responsibility on the captain's shoulders to score the important runs for his side against KKR.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

The newly appointed Kolkata Knight Riders captain has blown hot and cold in this IPL season so far. With scores of 20, 13, 26, 10, and 54, Iyer has gotten off to good starts but has failed to capitalize on them.

While his average of 30 with a strike rate of nearly 150 suggests that he's been doing pretty well thus far, Shreyas Iyer will be eyeing up an explosive knock in the tournament.

This could very well come against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday night as his side looks to bounce back from the defeat they suffered against the Delhi Capitals.

#1 Andre Russell

With an average of just around 12 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, you would think Andre Russell is a bit of a punt on this list. However, match-ups and stats will be thrown out of the window if the West Indian finds himself in the mood.

SRH are the only side in this IPL that have played with four pace bowling options and one spinner in their ranks. With their only spinner, Washington Sundar, being injured, Russell will have one less match-up to worry about.

While the bowlers in the SRH ranks are quality, they will have to be at their very best against Russel when they are feeding him pace. If the Jamaican manages to his groove, fans could witness an absolute mauling in the IPL this evening.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

