IPL 2022: 3 best games between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings

We are now into the eighth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season as Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with the Punjab Kings. This match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and as has been the trend over the last week, we expect a high-voltage encounter between the two sides that look very balanced on paper.

After brushing aside Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the season, KKR were pipped by Royal Challengers Bangalore in a last-over thriller in their last game. The batters, led by Shreyas Iyer, need to be far better if they have to pose any challenge to a power-packed Punjab Kings outfit.

PBKS clinched a high-scoring match against Royal Challengers Bangalore where they flexed their batting muscles and chased down a steep target of 205. We expect both these sides to produce another thriller.

Here we take a look 3 closely fought contests between KKR and PBKS in the IPL:

3.) Kings XI Punjab won by 2 runs, 2012

Piyush Chawla turned the match around with an inspired spell in IPL 2012

Piyush Chawla struck thrice in the middle order on a pitch that favored spinners as Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) pipped Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs back in 2012.

In the first innings, Sunil Narine was at his best as he picked up five wickets for 19 runs to reduce Punjab to 134. In response, KKR were comfortably placed at 71 for 2 at the halfway stage of the chase. However, Piyush Chawla intervened and changed the course of the game.

2.) Kolkata Knight Riders won by 1 wicket, 2015

Andre Russell smashed Punjab in IPL 2015

A dominant Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab on the penultimate ball of the game back in 2015 to register their first 1-wicket win of the IPL. Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to bat first on a belter of a batting surface at the Eden Gardens. Consistent contributions from the top and middle order powered Punjab to 183.

In response, KKR lost their first three wickets for 69 runs, but they had Andre Russell come in and dictate term. He smashed 51 off 21 deliveries in an innings that included five fours and four sixes. Although he was dismissed, damage was done and in the end, KKR snuck home with just one wicket to spare.

1.) Kolkata Knight Riders won by 2 runs, 2020

KKR won a thriller by 2 runs in IPL 2020

It was yet another humdinger of a contest between KKR and PBKS. On another batting beauty in Abu Dhabi, KKR won the toss and batted first. Shubman Gill provided a sparkling start and got to his half-century.

However, the middle order could not quite fire and it took Dinesh Karthik to step up and smash 58 off 29 balls. This lifted KKR to 164 for 6 in their 20 overs.

In response, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal motored along and added 115 runs in 14.2 overs. They looked in command, but the middle order was blown away by Prasidh Krishna and Sunil Narine and despite a strong start, Punjab fell short by two runs.

