IPL 2022: 3 best knocks of Shikhar Dhawan against CSK

Shikhar Dhawan is arguably one of the best openers the Indian Premier League (IPL) has ever seen. The 36-year-old has been a dependable player for whichever franchise he has played for and has won a number of games single-handedly.

Most batters have a team that they like to face and for Shikhar Dhawan, that team seems to be the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Playing against CSK often brings the best out of the southpaw as he likes the big occasions.

In 27 games that Dhawan has played against CSK, he has scored 956 runs at a fantastic average of 41.56 and has seven half-centuries and a century to his name. With CSK facing the Punjab Kings on Sunday, let's take a look at three of Shikhar Dhawan's best knocks against the Men in Yellow:

#3 79 (49) for SRH, Match 46, IPL 2018

Shikhar Dhawan played some fine knocks for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) over the years and one of them came against CSK in 2018. SRH were missing the services of their talisman David Warner and needed a good score against a power-packed CSK side.

Dhawan took responsibility upon himself and took the attack to the CSK bowlers. The left-hander smashed 79 runs off just 49 balls including 10 fours and three sixes. His effort helped SRH post a competitive total of 179/4 in their 20 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan's knock could have been the difference between the two sides. However, the in-form Ambati Rayudu had other ideas as he scored a fantastic hundred off just 62 balls and CSK cruised home comfortably.

#2 85 (54) for DC, Match 2, IPL 2021

The Delhi Capitals (DC) began their IPL 2021 campaign against a CSK side that had a lot to prove after a disappointing IPL 2020 season. Shikhar Dhawan was arguably at his best in the IPL for DC as he became their highest run-scorer. He also formed a formidable opening partnership with young Prithvi Shaw.

A half-century from Suresh Raina and a handy cameo from Sam Curran helped CSK post a competitive score of 188/7 in their 20 overs. Although the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium was good for batting, DC had to be aware of Deepak Chahar's new ball threat.

However, both Shaw and Dhawan flew out of the blocks and smashed the CSK bowlers to all parts of the ground, adding a sensational 138 runs for the first wicket. Shikhar Dhawan scored 85 runs off 54 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes, and showed that he can bat with an enhanced strike rate. DC ended up winning the game comfortably by seven wickets.

#2 101* (58) for DC, Match 34, IPL 2020

69*(52)

57(33)

101*(58)



Arguably Shikhar Dhawan's best IPL knock came for DC against CSK in the IPL 2020 season. DC were playing an exciting brand of cricket under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, while CSK were keen to get their season back on track.

A half-century from Faf du Plessis and some handy contributions from other batters helped CSK post a total of 179/4 in their 20 overs. The ground at Sharjah is very small and DC would have definitely fancied their chances of chasing the total down.

But DC got off to a horrible start as they lost Shaw for a duck. Dhawan, however, didn't let the momentum swing towards CSK and played his shots freely. He did get a bit of support from Iyer and Marcus Stoinis, but CSK were also picking wickets at regular intervals.

The game went right down to the wire, but Dhawan was there till the end to ensure that DC were home with a ball to spare. He celebrated his hundred only after DC won the game, which showed why he is regarded as a team man.

