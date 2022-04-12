IPL 2022: 3 bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in the CSK vs RCB game 

Two teams, who are at opposite ends of the points table, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), are set to clash in Match 22 of the IPL 2022.

Both sides will step onto the field in contrasting runs of form. The Super Kings are on a barren run, losing all four of their IPL 2022 matches so far. Bangalore, on the other hand, have now won three consecutive games after their defeat in the opening fixture against Punjab.

CSK's bowling unit hasn't looked the same without Deepak Chahar so far in the tournament. Furthermore, their hopes of having the right-armer back have been dashed as he has been ruled out for the rest of IPL 2022.

Bangalore will also be without Harshal Patel tonight as he left the bubble to return home due to a family bereavement. However, RCB are likely to be bolstered by the addition of Josh Hazlewood to the team.

On that note, we look at the three bowlers who might be the leading wicket-takers in today's high-profile clash between CSK and RCB.

#3. Chris Jordan (CSK)

Bought for just ₹3.60 crores at the mega auction, Chris Jordan has been an excellent addition to the CSK side. While his yorkers can be quite successful in death overs, the Barbados-born can reach high speeds as well.

Despite conceding 34 runs in three overs in the previous game, Jordan started his life for the Super Kings on a brilliant note, returning with figures of 2 for 23 in his first game against Punjab. Moreover, the 33-year old has been one of the top five wicket-takers in death overs in T20s since 2020, picking up 47 wickets in 80 innings.

#2. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)

Wherever Wanindu Hasaranga has played so far, the Sri Lankan spin magician has been a fantastic wicket-taker, and the Indian Premier League has been no exception. With eight scalps in four games and an economy of 7.5, the leg-spinner is the leading wicket-taker for the Royal Challengers this season.

However, Hasaranga will be put to the test today as he will be up against three left-handers from CSK in Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube. While the 24-year old is not quite at home against lefties, his terrific run of form might put him amongst the wickets today.

#1. Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

The Bangalore-based franchise will welcome the arrival of Josh Hazlewood, who joined the RCB camp on Monday. The Australian contracted players were allowed to play from April 6, but Hazlewood joined the squad late.

Currently placed second in the ICC's T20I rankings for bowlers, Hazlewood is one of the best new ball pacers in all formats of the game. The 31-year-old has developed into a striking T20 bowler.

Since last year, he has picked up a staggering 31 wickets in 18 T20Is at an average of 14.22 and an economy rate of 6.61.

While Harshal Patel's absence will be felt by the team, Hazlewood's presence will more than compensate for Harshal's departure.

