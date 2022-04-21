IPL 2022: 3 bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in today's MI vs CSK game 

In what could be an exciting spectacle, Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 33 of the ongoing IPL 2022. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host the high-profile encounter today (April 21).

Both franchises have endured one of their worst campaigns. CSK have lost five of their six matches so far. If they lose against MI today, it would be the first time they have lost six of their first seven games. MI, on the other hand, have tasted defeat in all six of their games so far - their longest losing streak in the IPL.

Apart from being at the bottom of the ladder, both teams have certain bowling issues to address leading up to the match. While the Super Kings have leaked runs at an economy of nine, MI are a tad worse with 9.6.

Nonetheless, the two IPL heavyweights have some match-winning quality in their ranks and the onus will be on their bowling contingent to deliver once again today.

On that note, we predict three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in this year's first El Classico.

#3. Dwayne Bravo (CSK)

38-year-old Dwayne Bravo is maturing like a fine wine and enjoying an exemplary 2022, where he is yet to go wicketless in a contest.

Bravo's knack for picking up important wickets at crucial junctures has once again put him amongst wickets this season. He is the current leading wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2022, picking up ten wickets in six outings. The veteran will look to maintain his strong form against opponents he loves to play against.

In 21 games against MI, the Caribbean all-rounder has racked up an impressive 33 wickets at an economy under eight. Considering MI's batting woes this term, expect Bravo to add to his tally today.

#2. Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Despite the fact that MI conceded 199 runs against Lucknow in their previous match, senior bowler Jasprit Bumrah cost only 24 runs in his four-over quota. This also means that teams are strategizing to play out Bumrah without losing wickets.

However, if the five-time champions are to restrict CSK to a low total, they need Bumrah to pick up wickets and skim through the opposition. Being one of the best bowlers in the world, the 28-year-old will certainly look to stamp his authority in a must-win game for Mumbai.

#1. Maheesh Theekshana (CSK)

Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana endured an ordinary outing in his debut game, going wicketless against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, he made an instant comeback, returning with figures of 4 for 33 and 2 for 24 in his last two games. Four of those six wickets have come in the powerplay, making him the top wicket-taker among spinners in this phase.

Theekshana, whose carrom ball has reaped five out of his six scalps this season, will fancy his chances against MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. While the MI skipper has gotten out to the carrom ball on five occasions, the left-hander lost his wicket twice in four matches against the spin variation.

The 21-year-old tweaker has been in terrific form recently. In his last 15 T20s, Theekshana has taken 23 wickets at an economy of 7.15 and would love to add to his tally today.

