IPL 2022: 3 bowlers who could pick most wickets in LSG vs DC match

Although the clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) could be more of a batting contest, the bowlers from both teams have been impressive.

While Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have done their job with the ball for LSG, a recalibrated Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed have been among the wickets for the Capitals.

With the DY Patil Stadium termed a batting paradise, bowlers will have to bring their A-game to the table. On that note, here's a prediction about three players who could take the wickets when LSG and DC meet on Thursday (April 7).

#1 Avesh Khan (LSG)

LSG pace leader Avesh Khan is third in the wicket-taking charts in IPL 2022. He's coming off a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Playing against his old franchise, with whom he took 24 wickets in IPL 2021, the seamer could fancy his chances of bowling to familiar faces. Moreover, he'll have the added motivation of not being retained by Delhi despite enjoying a wicket-filled campaign.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

Having played a major chunk of his IPL career for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kuldeep Yadav seems to have rediscovered his mojo with a new franchise. The tweaker has four wickets from two games at an economy rate of 6.25 and will look to fox a batting-heavy Lucknow unit.

Yadav has been pivotal for Delhi and could be their best chance to prise out the Lucknow middle order comprising Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni and Marcus Stoinis.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

Another spinner who could be the difference in stemming Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur's juggernaut is Ravi Bishnoi. He has been successful so far in being economical for his team.

Pant is among the five slowest-scoring batters against leg-spin. So Lucknow will look to Bishnoi to send the Delhi captain back to the hut early.

Who do you think will pick most wickets when LSG vs DC gets underway?

