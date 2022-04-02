IPL 2022: 3 changes Mumbai Indians could consider for their future games

IPL 2022 has begun on a bad note for Mumbai Indians (MI). Delhi Capitals beat them by four wickets in their first game and chased down a target of 178 with 10 balls to spare.

In their second game of IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals beat the franchise from Mumbai by 23 runs. Mumbai Indians failed to chase a target of 194 in 20 overs.

The Mumbai-based side have lost both their matches so far and will have to get their act right when they play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 6th April 2022 in Pune. KKR have won two out of their three matches in IPL 2022 so far and will look to get another victory under their belt.

Mumbai Indians could consider making certain changes to their playing XI for the remainder of their games. Here is a look at 3 such changes:

#1 Fabian Allen for Daniel Sams

Fabian Allen is a handy bowling all-rounder

Daniel Sams has conceded 89 runs in 8 overs without picking up a wicket in IPL 2022. He has an economy rate of more than 11 and has not been a threat to the opponents with the ball.

With the bat, he was unbeaten for 7 in the first game against Delhi Capitals and was dismissed on his very first ball against Rajasthan Royals.

The team management could consider replacing Sams with Fabian Allen. The latter is a handy all-rounder and has had a good track record in T20 cricket. After 24 T20I innings, Allen has an impressive strike rate of 136.92 and is a dangerous batsman lower down the order.

He has been impressive with the ball in T20Is and has picked up 24 wickets at an average of 26.92 and has an impressive economy rate of 7.44. He has also been impressive in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Allen could provide firepower for the Mumbai Indians lower down the order and an additional spin option in the playing XI.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav for Amolpreet Singh

Suryakumar Yadav will be an automatic choice for Mumbai Indians once fit

Amolpreet Singh has scored 13 runs from 13 balls in IPL 2022 in two matches. He was dismissed for 8 against the Delhi Capitals and on 5 against the Rajasthan Royals. Batting at No. 3 provided Singh with the perfect opportunity to make a name for himself in the absence of Suryakumar Yadav.

Singh did not look comfortable in either of the games and could make way for Suryakumar in the playing XI once he is fully fit.

The Mumbai-based franchise has been missing an experienced batsman at No. 3 and Suryakumar fits the bill perfectly. He has an impressive strike rate of 135.71 in 100 IPL innings and has 13 half-centuries to his name.

The Mumbai batsman's experience will provide much-needed stability at No. 3 for the Mumbai Indians. In fact, once he is fit, he is likely to be an automatic choice in the playing XI.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat for Basil Thampi

Jaydev Unadkat could be the x-factor for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

Unadkat made his IPL debut in 2010 and has played every season since then. He did, however, struggle to get a place in the playing XI in the last two seasons. In 86 IPL matches, the left-handed pacer has picked up 85 wickets at an average of 30.47.

Mumbai Indians could consider getting Unadkat in for the remainder of the matches. He could complement Bumrah and Mills and his experience would come in handy for the Mumbai Indians.

The left-arm seamer could replace Basil Thampi who had an ordinary outing against Rajasthan Royals. Thampi picked up 3 wickets against Delhi Capitals and was expected to perform well against Rajasthan also.

However, he bowled just one over in the match against the Jaipur-based team and conceded 26 runs. He did not bowl again in the innings. Thampi could lose his place in the playing XI and Unadkat could be the ideal replacement for him.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Akshay Saraswat