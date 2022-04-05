IPL 2022: 3 closely-fought contests between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 5). Both sides have a top-heavy batting order and hence, this IPL game will be a battle between the pacers and the top-order batters.

Rajasthan Royals managed to snap up both Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal at the mega auctions earlier this year. So far in the IPL, they have bowled 16 overs, managing to pick up six wickets at just over six runs per over.

There is plenty of glamor in the top order and how the batters keep up the pace throughout the game could well be the defining factor. On that note, we take a look at three closely-fought contests between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL:

#3 Rajasthan Royals won by 19 runs in 2018

Sanju Samson was superb in this game against RCB (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

The two sides locked horns in Bengaluru in IPL 2018. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl first. On a belter of a track in Bengaluru, Sanju Samson showed his class with an unbeaten 92 off 45 deliveries. He was given great support by Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler as the Royals posted 217/4.

In response, Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a breezy start. Despite losing Brendon McCullum early, Quinton de Kock and Virat Kohli counter-attacked and added 77 runs for the third wicket. However, there was a middle order collapse as RCB lost Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Pawan Negi in quick succession. Mandeep Singh tried his best, but Rajasthan won the match by 19 runs.

#2 Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets in 2014

Yuvraj Singh wound the clock back in 2014 (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

The two sides clashed once again at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2014. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first. Led by the brilliance of AB de Villiers and Yuvraj Singh, RCB roared to 190/5. Yuvraj Singh rolled the clock back as he smashed 83 runs in 38 balls.

On the flat batting track, RCB bowlers tried to stop Rajasthan while defending the target. Rajasthan were in a spot of bother when Sanju Samson walked back with the score reading 82/4. However, this was when the Australian duo of Steve Smith and James Faulkner stitched up a match-winning partnership and clinched the match by five wickets.

#1) Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets in 2013

Brad Hodge was the perfect finisher for Rajasthan (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

Over the years in the IPL, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has been a high-scoring venue. The trend continued when Rajasthan Royals took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2013.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first. Barring Chris Gayle, none of the other RCB batters could find any momentum. They ultimately finished their innings at just 171/6.

Rajasthan, too, did not find the going any easier in the chase. They were reduced to 116/3 when Sanju Samson walked back after a brilliant 63 off 41 balls. The asking rate started to climb, but this was when Brad Hodge stepped up and played the perfect role of a finisher as RR won the match in the final over.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee