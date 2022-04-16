IPL 2022: 3 debutants who impressed in Week 3 of the tournament

The third week of IPL 2022 culminated last night at the Brabourne Stadium, with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) prevailing over two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It was an entertaining week in the Indian Premier League, where the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally opened their account in the standings.

However, five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) lost their fifth consecutive match and continue to remain at the bottom of the points table. Even the Kolkata-based franchise had a forgettable week, losing two matches on the trot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered three wins in the last seven days, while the Gujarat Titans (GT) beat inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR). Multiple players made their debuts in the last week of IPL 2022. On that note, here are the top three performers from the players who started their IPL careers in the last seven days.

#1 Yash Dayal, Gujarat Titans

Left-arm fast bowler Yash Dayal made his debut for the Gujarat Titans in their battle against the Rajasthan Royals. Dayal replaced Darshan Nalkande in the team's playing XI.

The left-arm pacer did not have a great start as Jos Buttler took him to the cleaners. However, Dayal showed character and bounced back in style by dismissing Devdutt Padikkal for a golden duck.

Later in the game, he dismissed Rassie van der Dussen and Yuzvendra Chahal to complete his maiden three-wicket haul in IPL 2022. Dayal supported the duo of Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson to perfection in that game. It should not be a surprise if he continues to be a part of the GT playing XI in the upcoming matches.

#2 Kuldeep Sen, Rajasthan Royals

Kuldeep Sen made his IPL debut last weekend in a match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants. In his very first game, Sen received the big task of defending 15 runs off the last over.

Avesh Khan took a single and gave the strike to a well-set Marcus Stoinis. Not many would have given Sen a chance to defend 14 runs off five balls.

However, the Rajasthan Royals pacer bowled three dot balls in a row to put Stoinis under pressure. The Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder did hit a four and a six off the last two balls, but Sen's dot balls ensured RR won by three runs.

#3 Suyash Prabhudessai, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Suyash Prabhudessai replaced Harshal Patel in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) playing XI for the IPL 2022 match against the Chennai Super Kings. The debutant executed a fine run-out to send Moeen Ali back to the dressing room in the first innings.

Later in the match, he came out to bat in a pressure situation when RCB were down to 50/4 in their pursuit of 217. Suyash showed character and stitched up a 60-run fifth-wicket partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed.

The debutant batter scored 34 runs off just 18 balls before losing his stumps to Maheesh Theekshana. Suyash's impressive knock comprised five fours and a six. It will be interesting to see if he retains his place in the team when Harshal returns to IPL 2022 action.

