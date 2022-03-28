IPL 2022: 3 early concerns for CSK

The Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) defense of the Indian Premier League (IPL) title got off to a horror start as they went down to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets in the opening game of the season.

Under a new captain in Ravindra Jadeja, CSK's top order failed to fire as Umesh Yadav bowled a fiery spell in the powerplay. Although MS Dhoni and Jadeja stitched together a partnership towards the end of the innings, neither batter played with enough intent to ensure a fighting total. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR got over the line comfortably to get off the mark in IPL 2022.

While it's early days in IPL 2022 and CSK are still one of the favorites to make the playoffs, here are three concerns the Men in Yellow must address immediately.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja's batting position and added responsibility

Ravindra Jadeja came into bat at No. 5 against KKR

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best white-ball finishers in the world, and that's the role he has played for CSK as well. Last season, batting at No. 6, the southpaw played a host of eye-catching knocks towards the end of the innings.

However, in the opening game, Jadeja came out to bat at No. 5 in the eighth over. Moeen Ali's absence meant that all of CSK's batters had to shift up one position, but it was clear that the position at which the new CSK captain batted wasn't ideal for the side. Jadeja needs to continue to play as a finisher, with his entry point ideally being beyond the halfway stage of the innings.

The skipper also manned fielding spots inside the 30-yard circle beyond the powerplay, something which has rarely happened at CSK over the years. The four-time champions have more than a few players who aren't spring chickens on the field anymore, and Jadeja's prowess in the deep could have a massive impact on games.

Overall, it seemed like Jadeja struggled to cope with the added responsibility. He looked highly uncertain while batting and was involved in several mix-ups in the middle. The 33-year-old needs to find his bearings immediately.

#2 CSK's Indian pace department looks thin

Tushar Deshpande produced very little wicket-taking threat against KKR

Since CSK put up only 131/5 on the board, KKR never had to take any real risks in the powerplay. And while Tushar Deshpande was decent in his maiden IPL outing for the Men in Yellow, it was clear that Deepak Chahar's wicket-taking threat in the powerplay will be sorely missed. Deshpande didn't generate much swing during the three overs he bowled, and he also failed to broach the 140-kmph mark.

Dwayne Bravo and Adam Milne bowled well for CSK, but their Indian pace department is short on quality. Shivam Dube's only over went for 11 runs, while the likes of Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Simarjeet Singh warmed the bench. It might be prudent for CSK to bring Hangargekar into the fold at the earliest, or at least play an extra overseas pacer at the expense of Devon Conway.

#1 CSK's opening combination could struggle vs pace

Ruturaj Gaikwad bagged a duck in his first IPL 2022 outing

Speaking of Conway, the southpaw played a highly unconvincing innings against KKR. He faced eight balls for his three before holing out in the circle off Umesh. His partner Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't fare much better. The IPL 2021 Orange Cap winner struggled to find the middle of his bat before flashing at a wide one and nicking off.

Gaikwad and Conway form a left-right, Indian-overseas combination, but the Kiwi's fit with his Indian partner isn't anywhere near as complementary as Faf du Plessis' was. Both Gaikwad and Conway are excellent players of spin, with their wide array of strokes around the wicket, but they could be found wanting against genuine pace.

With bowlers like Mohammed Shami bowling excellent spells in the powerplay owing to some assistance with the new ball, CSK's openers might find it difficult to navigate their shortcomings. Gaikwad should ideally be batting alongside a pace shield like Du Plessis, but whether the defending champions have a combination that allows that is still uncertain.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should CSK persist with the Gaikwad-Conway opening combination? Yes No 32 votes so far