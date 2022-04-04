IPL 2022: 3 early concerns for RCB

Life under Faf du Plessis started off on a disappointing note for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they fell to a five-wicket defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Things got marginally better for RCB against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), whom they beat by three wickets, but it was far from a convincing performance.

RCB are still without two of their key overseas imports, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood. While their replacements, such as Sherfane Rutherford and David Willey, have stepped up to a decent extent, they still have some way to go before they can be named genuine title contenders this year.

While it's early days in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) and RCB are still one of the favorites to make the playoffs, here are three concerns they must address immediately.

#3 RCB's bowling attack is too reliant on Wanindu Hasaranga

It's no coincidence that Wanindu Hasaranga picked up four wickets in a win and only one in an expensive spell in a loss. The RCB bowling attack is heavily reliant on the leg-spinner to come good, especially with all-time leading wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal having left the franchise.

Shahbaz Ahmed is the only other spinner in RCB's playing XI right now, and even he has been used sparingly. As a result, Hasaranga will have to negotiate several tough phases in the middle overs of the innings. The Sri Lankan cannot afford to be defensive either, with RCB using Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel as strike bowlers in the powerplay and at the death respectively.

Hasaranga desperately needs some support in the spin department, and his performances are directly linked to those of the team.

#2 RCB have been inconsistent with the ball

Notwithstanding their over-reliance on Hasaranga, RCB have been inconsistent with the ball in the two games they've played so far. After putting up a 200-plus total against PBKS, their bowling unit crumbled as a whole to concede defeat. And although things got better against KKR, Faf du Plessis and Co. were aided by a miserable batting display from the two-time champions.

Akash Deep has picked up a few wickets but has been very expensive in the bargain, while Harshal and Siraj didn't cover themselves in glory against PBKS. David Willey cannot offer anything more than a couple of overs in the powerplay, with the part-timers not trusted with the ball either.

Things will get better once Josh Hazlewood is back in the mix for RCB, but until then they might struggle with consistency.

#1 RCB's team balance is off

This is largely due to Glenn Maxwell's absence, but RCB's team balance has been off in IPL 2022. With Anuj Rawat opening alongside Du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik have been rendered the only two familiar faces in the middle order.

The southpaw trio of Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey and Shahbaz Ahmed did their job against KKR, but the target was barely a challenge and they could afford to nurdle the ball around for most of their innings. If confronted with a bigger total against RR, RCB's middle order might not be able to withstand the pressure.

While RCB have batting and bowling options on paper, their balance looks off right now. And RR are in prime position to capitalize on Tuesday, April 5.

