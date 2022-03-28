IPL 2022: 3 early positives for CSK

Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - yes, Ravindra Jadeja's - got off to a disappointing start in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got over the line by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

CSK have historically been slow starters in the IPL, so they won't be too concerned about losing the first game. With 13 league-phase matches to go, Jadeja's men will want to notch up a winning run and reach the playoffs for the 12th time in their history.

Here are three early positives for CSK despite their loss in the season opener.

#3 Dwayne Bravo's ageless performances

Dwayne Bravo picked up three wickets against KKR

In a largely non-threatening CSK bowling display, with dew setting in at the Wankhede Stadium, Dwayne Bravo turned back the clock once again to produce a vintage performance.

The experienced quick scalped three wickets to give CSK the barest sniff of a chance and at the very least ensured that his team didn't receive a massive net run rate hit. With his spell, Bravo also pulled level with Lasith Malinga at the top of the IPL's all-time wicket-takers list.

He dished out his usual concoction of dipping slower balls and yorkers while using angles cleverly. Bravo even delivered the odd bouncer, keeping the KKR batters on their toes and serving as Jadeja's go-to man with the ball. CSK are short on death bowling and are therefore heavily reliant on the West Indian to produce the goods. If the first game is any indication, the old warhorse has a lot left in the tank.

#2 Moeen Ali's impending arrival alongside Robin Uthappa

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Second T20I

Moeen Ali missed CSK's first game due to quarantine rules after seeing his visa delayed. The Englishman's absence forced the team to field Mitchell Santner as the second spinner, with Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu batting at Nos. 3 and 4 respectively.

Interestingly, Uthappa showed some form during his 21-ball stay at the crease, which was cut short by a stumping down the leg side. He struck two fours and two sixes, weathering the loss of the openers and showing off his hitting range. Once Moeen returns, the duo can slot into the flexible roles at the top of the order that helped CSK dominate the IPL 2021 playoffs.

#1 MS Dhoni's first IPL fifty since 2019

MS Dhoni accelerated at the death to give his innings some respectability

It seemed like MS Dhoni would never get going. He was on 7 off 17 and then 15 off 25, with the CSK innings moored in no man's land as well. But the former skipper exploded at the death even as Jadeja struggled to find his timing at the other end, smashing seven fours and a six in a knock that eventually ended as a 38-ball 50*.

Dhoni's boundary-clearing ability didn't make itself known as often as it would have in his prime, but he used his immense experience and fierce wrists to manipulate the field deftly. He took the CSK total to some respectability, even if it was never going to be enough for a win.

Dhoni's batting has clearly been on the wane, with two disappointing IPL seasons on the trot. But by hitting his first fifty since IPL 2019, the 40-year-old showed indications of finding his touch this year. CSK will be a fearsome team if he returns to his batting best.

