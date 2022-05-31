IPL 2022: 3 fast bowlers who have won Emerging Player of the Season award

IPL 2022 concluded last Sunday with a lopsided final match between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals. GT comfortably defeated RR by seven wickets to win their maiden IPL title.

This year's IPL season was one of the longest in terms of matches played. 71 games were played across six venues from March 26 to May 29. Quite a few big names failed to make an impact this season. On the other hand, like every year, some youngsters left their mark on the tournament.

The IPL organizers always recognize the best young player of the season and honor him with the Emerging Player of the Tournament award. Star Indian batters like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson have won this award in the past.

In the last 15 years, only three fast bowlers have bagged this prize. Here's a list of the three pace bowlers who have won the Emerging Player of the Season award in the league.

#1 Umran Malik, IPL 2022

Umran Malik won the IPL 2022 Emerging Player of the Season award (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

SunRisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik stole the show in IPL 2022 season with his incredible pace bowling. Malik clocked 150 kmph on the speedometer frequently, but struggled with his line and length during the initial matches.

Working with fast-bowling coach Dale Steyn, Umran improved a lot during the IPL 2022 season and bagged his maiden five-wicket haul against eventual champions Gujarat Titans. He won the Man of the Match award in a losing cause that night.

Malik ended the season with 22 wickets to his name. He also won 14 consecutive 'Fastest Delivery of the Match' awards. Courtesy of his excellent performance, Umran won the Emerging Player of the Season award and received a call-up to the Indian squad.

#2 Basil Thampi, IPL 2017

Basil Thampi was the first Indian fast bowler to win the Emerging Player of the Season award. He accomplished the feat in 2017 while playing for the Gujarat Lions team.

GL had a forgettable season in 2017 as they finished in the bottom half of the standings. Thampi's excellent death bowling was one of the few bright spots for the team. The right-arm pacer scalped 11 wickets in 13 matches for GL.

#3 Mustafizur Rahman, IPL 2016

Mustafizur Rahman is the only overseas player to have won the Emerging Player of the Season award in 2016. The left-arm fast bowler played a vital role in SunRisers Hyderabad's IPL 2016 triumph by picking up 17 wickets in 16 matches.

He started his IPL career with a bang by dismissing AB de Villiers and Shane Watson in his debut match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahman's best figures that season were 3/19, while his economy rate was 6.90.

Both Rahman and Thampi have failed to replicate their past heroics in the league after winning the Emerging Player of the Season award. It will be interesting to see how Umran Malik continues to perform next season.

